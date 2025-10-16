Amidst Controversy, Famous Actress Becomes Meta AI’s Voice, Enabling English Conversations in Six Countries

Deepika Padukone New Voice Meta AI (Image: Patrika)
Deepika Padukone New Voice Meta AI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will no longer be limited to cinema, as she has now stepped into the world of technology. Deepika recently joined hands with Meta and has become the new English voice for Meta AI.
Deepika shared this good news on her Instagram by posting a message. She wrote, 'It's actually quite fun, you can now talk to me in English on Meta AI.' She further added, 'Chat soon'.
Not only this, Deepika's voice will now be heard in Meta AI across six countries including India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. This makes Deepika one of the few global personalities whose voice is being used in Meta's chat platform. This move not only highlights her international popularity but also strengthens Meta's vision of providing users with a personalised experience through their favourite faces and voices.
Fans are quite excited about Meta's decision. People are eager to know what the experience of interacting with Meta AI in Deepika's voice will be like. Deepika's post received millions of likes and comments on social media. Many users called it a 'glimpse of the future', while some jokingly wrote that they would now talk to Deepika daily. It is clear that the worlds of technology and entertainment are coming closer to each other.
Not just acting, Deepika does not shy away from expressing her views on social issues. Recently, she was appointed as the first Mental Health Ambassador for the Government of India. Upon receiving this honour, Deepika said, 'My own journey has taught me that seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of courage.' Her statement has inspired millions, especially those who are afraid to talk about mental health.
In fact, Deepika's move is very important in raising awareness for mental health. She has previously shared her experiences with depression multiple times and has also launched a foundation called 'Live Love Laugh', which works on mental health. Through this foundation, Deepika wants to send a message to society that mental health is as important as physical health. Her dedication is being praised both nationally and internationally. Furthermore, Deepika has proven that with hard work, anything can be achieved.
