Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Amidst Controversy, Famous Actress Becomes Meta AI’s Voice, Enabling English Conversations in Six Countries

In the world of technology, Meta AI has recently taken a significant step by incorporating a famous actress's voice into its artificial intelligence. Amidst controversies in courts and on social media, this initiative has become a major topic of discussion.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

विवादों के बीच Meta Al की आवाज बनी ये फेमस एक्ट्रेस, 6 देशों में कर सकेंगे उनसे इंग्लिश में बात

Deepika Padukone New Voice Meta AI (Image: Patrika)

Deepika Padukone New Voice Meta AI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will no longer be limited to cinema, as she has now stepped into the world of technology. Deepika recently joined hands with Meta and has become the new English voice for Meta AI.

Deepika shared this good news on her Instagram by posting a message. She wrote, 'It's actually quite fun, you can now talk to me in English on Meta AI.' She further added, 'Chat soon'.

This Famous Actress Becomes the Voice of Meta AI

Not only this, Deepika's voice will now be heard in Meta AI across six countries including India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. This makes Deepika one of the few global personalities whose voice is being used in Meta's chat platform. This move not only highlights her international popularity but also strengthens Meta's vision of providing users with a personalised experience through their favourite faces and voices.

Fans are quite excited about Meta's decision. People are eager to know what the experience of interacting with Meta AI in Deepika's voice will be like. Deepika's post received millions of likes and comments on social media. Many users called it a 'glimpse of the future', while some jokingly wrote that they would now talk to Deepika daily. It is clear that the worlds of technology and entertainment are coming closer to each other.

Deepika's Views on Social Issues

Not just acting, Deepika does not shy away from expressing her views on social issues. Recently, she was appointed as the first Mental Health Ambassador for the Government of India. Upon receiving this honour, Deepika said, 'My own journey has taught me that seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of courage.' Her statement has inspired millions, especially those who are afraid to talk about mental health.

In fact, Deepika's move is very important in raising awareness for mental health. She has previously shared her experiences with depression multiple times and has also launched a foundation called 'Live Love Laugh', which works on mental health. Through this foundation, Deepika wants to send a message to society that mental health is as important as physical health. Her dedication is being praised both nationally and internationally. Furthermore, Deepika has proven that with hard work, anything can be achieved.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 12:32 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amidst Controversy, Famous Actress Becomes Meta AI’s Voice, Enabling English Conversations in Six Countries

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Sonakshi Sinha's Pregnancy Rumours Swirl as Zaheer Iqbal Touches Her Belly in Viral Video

Sonakshi Sinha Pregnancy Rumors
Bollywood

'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya Kis Liye…': Romantic Cult Song Still Charms 33 Years Later

'तुझे रब ने बनाया किस लिए...' 33 साल बाद भी इस रोमांटिक गाने ने नहीं खोया अपना जादू, बना कल्ट सॉन्ग
Bollywood

Another Veteran Actress Madhumati Passes Away After Pankaj Dheer, Film Industry Loses Two Precious Gems in a Single Day

Bollywood

Salman Khan’s ‘Walk’ Swag on Ramp Leaves Fans Amused

'रैम्प वॉक कम, और मॉर्निंग वॉक ज्यादा लग रहा...' भाईजान का स्वैग देख फैंस ने किया कमेंट्स
Bollywood

Double Dose of Laughter! Chunky Pandey and Govinda Team Up in Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

'मैं फुल नेपोटिज्म की औलाद हूं...', भाई-भतीजावाद पर चंकी पांडे दिया ऐसा बयान
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.