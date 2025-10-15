Amitabh Bachchan Apologises Amidst KBC Controversy

Amitabh Bachchan's apology was not due to any controversy or other reason, but rather because his birthday was a few days ago, and he apologised to fans in relation to that. Sharing a post on 'X', Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "First of all, I want to apologise to all those who wished me on my birthday on October 11 and did not receive a response from me. My mobile has suddenly started malfunctioning, and I am unable to reply. My gratitude and lots of love to all."