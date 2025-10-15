Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Apologises Amidst KBC Controversy

Amitabh Bachchan shared a post at midnight, which left his fans stunned. People started questioning Big B.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan got emotional

Amitabh Bachchan (Image: Patrika)

Amitabh Bachchan Post: Bollywood megastar and host of the reality quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC 17), Amitabh Bachchan, is currently in the spotlight. Recently, a contestant on the show, a child, behaved very rudely with him, which led to the child and their parents being heavily trolled. Fans were also quite worried about Amitabh Bachchan. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has posted an apology, leaving everyone surprised. Initially, no one understood the reason, but later Big B himself clarified everything.

Amitabh Bachchan Apologises on X

Amitabh Bachchan's apology was not due to any controversy or other reason, but rather because his birthday was a few days ago, and he apologised to fans in relation to that. Sharing a post on 'X', Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "First of all, I want to apologise to all those who wished me on my birthday on October 11 and did not receive a response from me. My mobile has suddenly started malfunctioning, and I am unable to reply. My gratitude and lots of love to all."

People Were Connecting It To The KBC Controversy

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his birthday on October 11. Millions of fans worldwide sent him wishes, but this year, unlike every year, Amitabh did not respond, leading his fans to question the actor. Many people assumed that Amitabh Bachchan might be upset or angry about the incident of misbehaviour on KBC and had therefore distanced himself from social media. Now that he has posted, fans have learned the real reason and are relieved.

People's Reactions In The Comment Box

People also left humorous comments on Amitabh's post. One follower wrote, "Even the phone hangs up because of Amitabh's birthday." Another jokingly commented, "Sir, I thought my mobile was old. Are you still using an old one?" Many people said that it's okay, sir, gadgets do have issues. One person even asked which phone he bought then.

Bollywood

