Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: A Look at Big B’s Iconic Roles as a Policeman

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: The megastar of the millennium, Bollywood's angry young man, or call him Big B, Amitabh Bachchan is a household name. Amitabh Bachchan has fans all over the world, both in India and abroad. Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 83rd birthday today, October 11. His fans and well-wishers are all wishing him on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, who started his film journey with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969, has been active in the industry for five decades. He has delivered one superhit film after another. His films include hundreds of titles like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Deewaar', 'Trishul', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Hum', 'Shahenshah', 'Sooryavansham', and 'Bunty Aur Babli'. But today, we will talk about those films in which he played the role of a policeman.