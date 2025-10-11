Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: A Look at Big B’s Iconic Roles as a Policeman

Big B (Image: ANI)
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: The megastar of the millennium, Bollywood's angry young man, or call him Big B, Amitabh Bachchan is a household name. Amitabh Bachchan has fans all over the world, both in India and abroad. Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 83rd birthday today, October 11. His fans and well-wishers are all wishing him on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, who started his film journey with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969, has been active in the industry for five decades. He has delivered one superhit film after another. His films include hundreds of titles like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Deewaar', 'Trishul', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Hum', 'Shahenshah', 'Sooryavansham', and 'Bunty Aur Babli'. But today, we will talk about those films in which he played the role of a policeman.
The film 'Zanjeer', released in 1973, removed the tag of an unsuccessful hero from Amitabh Bachchan. 'Zanjeer' was his first successful and superhit film. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a serious and strict police officer. Jaya Bhaduri and Pran appeared with him in the film.
In the 1979 film 'The Great Gambler', Big B appeared in the role of a CID officer. His performance in the film was highly praised. Zeenat Aman was his co-star in this film.
In the 1980 film 'Ram Balram', Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Inspector Balram. Actors like Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman also worked in this film.
The film 'Parvarish' was released in 1977. In it, Amitabh Bachchan, who is a police officer, and Vinod Khanna played the role of his brother. Vinod Khanna played the villain in the film. At the end of the story, both together confront the enemies. This film also proved to be a superhit.
'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain… naam hai Shahenshah…' Who can forget this dialogue from the 1988 film 'Shahenshah'. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan played a double role. One as a police officer and the other as a man named Shahenshah who eliminates goons and criminals in the dark of night. The film also featured brilliant actors like Meenakshi Sheshadri, Amrish Puri, Pran, and Deepti Naval.
The film 'Aakhiri Raasta', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a double role, was released in 1986. In one role, he played a simple man who was unjustly sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder. In the other role, he appeared as the son of that same man, who was a police officer. The film is a story of a father and son who stand against each other. Actors like Anupam Kher, Sridevi, and Jaya Prada played important roles in the film.
In the 1991 film 'Indrajeet', Amitabh Bachchan played the role of an honest inspector, Indrajeet, who fights against the corruption prevalent in society.
In the 1994 film 'Insaniyat', Amitabh Bachchan played the role of SSP Amar Nath Singh. Actors like Sunny Deol and Chunky Pandey also appeared in this film. The film was directed by Tony Juneja and Vijay Kohl was its scriptwriter.
The 1998 comedy film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, was a superhit. In this film, Amitabh played the role of Inspector Arjun Singh, while Govinda played Inspector Pyare Mohan. In 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', both also played double roles. The film was directed by renowned director David Dhawan, and Vashu Bhagnani, Sheetal Jain, and Kirti Trivedi produced the film. Actors like Ramya Krishnan, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Sharad Saxena also appeared. Madhuri Dixit performed a dance song in it, titled 'Mere Pyaar Ka Ras Jara Chakhna…'
Amitabh Bachchan starred in the film 'Aks' in 2001. In this film, he played the role of Inspector Manu Verma. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon, and Nandita Das were in the lead roles.
The 2004 film 'Khakee' featured many popular actors alongside Amitabh Bachchan, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Tusshar Kapoor. Most of the actors in the film were in police roles. Amitabh appeared in the powerful role of DCP Anant Kumar Shrivastava.
The film 'Bunty Aur Babli', directed by Shaad Ali, was released in 2005. In the film, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan appeared in the roles of two thieves, Bunty and Babli. Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo appearance in the film. He was seen in the role of JCP Dashrath Singh.
It would not be wrong to say that whenever Amitabh Bachchan appeared on screen in a police uniform in these films, the audience erupted with applause and whistles. Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is seen asking questions to the audience on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.
