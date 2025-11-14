Amitabh Bachchan Posts Cryptically Amidst Dharmendra's Ill Health and Viral Hospital Videos

In fact, some users are also connecting this cryptic post to Jaya Bachchan's anger towards the paparazzi. Recently, Jaya Bachchan was surrounded by photographers at an event, which angered her greatly. In the video, she was seen angrily saying, "You guys take photos, don't misbehave. Be quiet, shut your mouth and take photos... that's it. You just keep commenting." Regarding this, fans believe that Amitabh Bachchan's 'no ethics' post is perhaps a jab at this attitude of the media.