Amitabh Bachchan Posts Cryptically Amidst Dharmendra's Ill Health and Viral Hospital Videos

Big B (Source: X @SrBachchan)
Amitabh Bachchan Cryptic Post: Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet regarding Dharmendra's health and viral clips has once again become a topic of discussion on social media. In fact, this morning he shared a post of just 7 words, which read, "No ethics... no ethics at all." This short tweet is going viral on social media, and people are connecting it to two different incidents.
While many users on social media are linking Amitabh Bachchan's post to the deteriorating health of his old friend Dharmendra and a recent viral clip from the hospital, Dharmendra was recently admitted to the hospital due to breathing difficulties, and some videos from his ICU went viral during this time. After this, Sunny Deol also expressed anger at the paparazzi. Therefore, fans believe that Big B is upset about the insensitive coverage of Dharmendra's health and the behaviour of those who viralise private moments.
In fact, some users are also connecting this cryptic post to Jaya Bachchan's anger towards the paparazzi. Recently, Jaya Bachchan was surrounded by photographers at an event, which angered her greatly. In the video, she was seen angrily saying, "You guys take photos, don't misbehave. Be quiet, shut your mouth and take photos... that's it. You just keep commenting." Regarding this, fans believe that Amitabh Bachchan's 'no ethics' post is perhaps a jab at this attitude of the media.
Not only this, but let us tell you further, Amitabh Bachchan always shares his emotions and thoughts through his blog and social media posts. Before this, he had shared a vlog and written, "Make peace... but make peace that yields something... which comes with a new challenge every day... and requires courage to face and endure." His new cryptic post is once again appearing to take a new form of serious debate on social media.
