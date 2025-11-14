Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Cryptically Amidst Dharmendra's Ill Health and Viral Hospital Videos

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan has drawn everyone's attention with a cryptic post. Read the full story to know more

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

धर्मेंद्र की तबीयत खराब के बीच अमिताभ बच्चन ने किया क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट, लिखा- कोई एथिक्स...

Big B (Source: X @SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan Cryptic Post: Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet regarding Dharmendra's health and viral clips has once again become a topic of discussion on social media. In fact, this morning he shared a post of just 7 words, which read, "No ethics... no ethics at all." This short tweet is going viral on social media, and people are connecting it to two different incidents.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post

While many users on social media are linking Amitabh Bachchan's post to the deteriorating health of his old friend Dharmendra and a recent viral clip from the hospital, Dharmendra was recently admitted to the hospital due to breathing difficulties, and some videos from his ICU went viral during this time. After this, Sunny Deol also expressed anger at the paparazzi. Therefore, fans believe that Big B is upset about the insensitive coverage of Dharmendra's health and the behaviour of those who viralise private moments.

In fact, some users are also connecting this cryptic post to Jaya Bachchan's anger towards the paparazzi. Recently, Jaya Bachchan was surrounded by photographers at an event, which angered her greatly. In the video, she was seen angrily saying, "You guys take photos, don't misbehave. Be quiet, shut your mouth and take photos... that's it. You just keep commenting." Regarding this, fans believe that Amitabh Bachchan's 'no ethics' post is perhaps a jab at this attitude of the media.

Blog and Social Media Posts

Not only this, but let us tell you further, Amitabh Bachchan always shares his emotions and thoughts through his blog and social media posts. Before this, he had shared a vlog and written, "Make peace... but make peace that yields something... which comes with a new challenge every day... and requires courage to face and endure." His new cryptic post is once again appearing to take a new form of serious debate on social media.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 01:35 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan Posts Cryptically Amidst Dharmendra's Ill Health and Viral Hospital Videos

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

From the Shirtless Trend to the 'He-Man' Title, Which Film Gave Dharmendra the Action Hero Identity?

Dharmendra Movie Phool aur Patthar
Bollywood

Jaya Prada Gets Emotional Over Dharmendra’s Health, Pens Heartfelt Message

Dharmendra Health friend and actress Jaya Prada
Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Discharged From Hospital 7 Days After Baby Birth, Couple Arrives Home With Newborn, Video Goes Viral

7 दिन बाद हुई कैटरीना कैफ डिस्चार्ज, न्यू बॉर्न बेबी को कपल घर ले जाते आए नजर, वीडियों वायरल
Bollywood

Jolly LLB 3 to Stream on Two OTT Platforms After Theatrical Release

कोर्ट रूम की लड़ाई होगी और भी बड़ी, Jolly LLB 3 अब थिएटर के बाद इन दो प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर करेगी एंट्री
Bollywood

Veteran Actor Dharmendra’s ICU Video Leak: Person Who Filmed and Leaked Video Arrested

Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.