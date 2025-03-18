scriptAmitabh Bachchan Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Earnings at 82 | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Earnings at 82

Even at 82, Amitabh Bachchan is at the peak of his career. His hard work and success continue to make him one of the highest-earning and tax-paying artists.

MumbaiMar 18, 2025 / 11:03 am

Patrika Desk

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Income: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, active for six decades, remains among the highest tax-paying actors even at the age of 82. According to a Pinkvilla report, Bachchan earned ₹350 crore in the financial year 2024-25 and paid ₹120 crore in taxes to the government.

Shah Rukh Khan Paid ₹92 Crore in Tax

He paid the final installment of his advance tax in March 2025. This list also includes Shah Rukh Khan who paid ₹92 crore in taxes this year.
Amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

Sources of Amitabh Bachchan’s Income

Amitabh Bachchan’s primary income sources are films, brand endorsements, and game shows like ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC). He recently shot the final episode of KBC season 16.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Films

Amitabh Bachchan starred last year in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s film ‘Kalki 2898’ (कल्कि 2898), playing Ashwatthama. He will now be seen in its second part. He also appeared in ‘Vettaiyan’, a Tamil film where he shared the screen with Rajinikanth.
His upcoming film is ‘Section 84’, a legal drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC 16) on Sony TV every weekday at 9 pm.

Even at 82, Amitabh Bachchan is at the peak of his career. His hard work and success continue to make him one of the highest-earning and tax-paying artists.

