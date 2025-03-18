Amitabh Bachchan Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Earnings at 82

Shah Rukh Khan Paid ₹92 Crore in Tax He paid the final installment of his advance tax in March 2025. This list also includes Shah Rukh Khan who paid ₹92 crore in taxes this year.

Amitabh Bachchan Sources of Amitabh Bachchan's Income Amitabh Bachchan's primary income sources are films, brand endorsements, and game shows like 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC). He recently shot the final episode of KBC season 16.

Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Films Amitabh Bachchan starred last year in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's film 'Kalki 2898' (कल्कि 2898), playing Ashwatthama. He will now be seen in its second part. He also appeared in 'Vettaiyan', a Tamil film where he shared the screen with Rajinikanth.

His upcoming film is ‘Section 84’, a legal drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC 16) on Sony TV every weekday at 9 pm. Even at 82, Amitabh Bachchan is at the peak of his career. His hard work and success continue to make him one of the highest-earning and tax-paying artists.