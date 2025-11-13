Amitabh Bachchan visits Dharmendra at home after his hospital discharge

It is noteworthy that 89-year-old Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning. The family has confirmed that his treatment will now continue at home. He was admitted to the hospital about 12 days ago due to breathing difficulties. After various rumours about his health, Hema Malini and Esha Deol took to social media to clarify that the actor's condition was stable and he was recovering. While Dharmendra was hospitalised, many stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel, visited him to inquire about his health.