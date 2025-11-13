Amitabh Bachchan visits Dharmendra at home after his hospital discharge

Amitabh Reaches Dharmendra's Home (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra News: On Tuesday, news spread about Bollywood's He-Man and actor Dharmendra's demise, causing a stir on social media. Everyone was shocked. People started flocking to the actor's residence, but then his daughter Esha Deol stated that her father was recovering and was in good health. Following this, Hema Malini herself tweeted, reprimanding the media. The next day, Dharmendra was discharged, and now his friend Amitabh Bachchan has visited Dharmendra's home to inquire about his well-being, concerned about his health.
A video of Amitabh Bachchan arriving at Dharmendra's residence is rapidly going viral on social media, showing him driving himself to meet his friend. Fans are amazed by his agility at the age of 83 and are commenting, calling it a testament to the friendship between Jai and Veeru.
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have worked together in several blockbuster films like 'Sholay', and their deep friendship, spanning decades, is often evident. Therefore, when Dharmendra's health deteriorated, Amitabh, upholding their friendship, went to his home to meet him. In the video, he is seen leaving his house and then emerging after meeting Dharmendra. He arrived alone, without any family members accompanying him.
It is noteworthy that 89-year-old Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning. The family has confirmed that his treatment will now continue at home. He was admitted to the hospital about 12 days ago due to breathing difficulties. After various rumours about his health, Hema Malini and Esha Deol took to social media to clarify that the actor's condition was stable and he was recovering. While Dharmendra was hospitalised, many stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel, visited him to inquire about his health.
