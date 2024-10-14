scriptAnant and Radhika’s Function: Abhishek-Aishwarya Spotted Together, Fans are Overjoyed, Say ‘Divorce Canceled’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Anant and Radhika’s Function: Abhishek-Aishwarya Spotted Together, Fans are Overjoyed, Say ‘Divorce Canceled’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s function saw the much-talked-about couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan together. The picture is going viral on social media.

MumbaiOct 14, 2024 / 03:42 pm

Patrika Desk

aishwarya abhishek

ऐश्वर्या राय- अभिषेक बच्चन

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s function saw Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan together. Along with the couple, their daughter Aaradhya was also present, and the three were seen enjoying themselves together. A photo of this is also going viral on social media. Let’s find out which Ambani family function Aishwarya and Abhishek attended together.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Spotted Together Amidst Divorce Rumors

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan have been surrounded by divorce rumors for a long time. Now, a photo of the couple has surfaced, in which Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya are seen happy together. This photo is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function, which took place in Jamnagar. A documentary of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding function has been released on the OTT platform Jio Cinema, which includes a clip of Aishwarya and Abhishek, in which the couple looks very happy. After watching this, fans are also looking very happy. Some users are even commenting that everything is fine between the two, and the divorce is canceled.

Anant and Radhika’s Wedding Function Saw Them Apart

In Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding function, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen together, but in their wedding function held in Mumbai, the two were seen separately. In this function, Abhishek Bachchan was accompanied by his family, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended separately. Since then, there have been reports that everything is not fine between the two. People are even speculating that Aishwarya and Abhishek’s relationship has reached the brink of divorce. However, there has been no statement from Aishwarya or Abhishek regarding this.

