Anant and Radhika’s Function: Abhishek-Aishwarya Spotted Together, Fans are Overjoyed, Say ‘Divorce Canceled’

Aishwarya and Abhishek Spotted Together Amidst Divorce Rumors Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan have been surrounded by divorce rumors for a long time. Now, a photo of the couple has surfaced, in which Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya are seen happy together. This photo is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function, which took place in Jamnagar. A documentary of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding function has been released on the OTT platform Jio Cinema, which includes a clip of Aishwarya and Abhishek, in which the couple looks very happy. After watching this, fans are also looking very happy. Some users are even commenting that everything is fine between the two, and the divorce is canceled.

Anant and Radhika’s Wedding Function Saw Them Apart In Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding function, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen together, but in their wedding function held in Mumbai, the two were seen separately. In this function, Abhishek Bachchan was accompanied by his family, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended separately. Since then, there have been reports that everything is not fine between the two. People are even speculating that Aishwarya and Abhishek’s relationship has reached the brink of divorce. However, there has been no statement from Aishwarya or Abhishek regarding this.