Bollywood

Ananya Pandey Launches Her Podcast, Will Talk About Mental Health

Ananya Pandey Podcast: Ananya Pandey has launched her podcast, where she will talk about mental health.

Oct 11, 2024

Patrika Desk

ANANYA PANDAY

अनन्या पांडे ने शुरू किया अपना पॉडकास्ट

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is currently in the spotlight for her new film CTRL. The film has received a lot of positive responses. Meanwhile, Ananya Pandey has also ventured into the world of podcasting, apart from films. Ananya Pandey has launched her podcast.

Mental Health Podcast

Ananya Pandey’s podcast is named ‘So Positive Podcast’. Through this podcast, she will promote healthy online habits and talk about positivity. This series aims to promote mental health in the digital age. The trailer of Ananya Pandey’s podcast was released on October 10, which is World Mental Health Day.
In the podcast, Ananya Pandey openly talked about mental health and social media. During the conversation, Ananya Pandey was accompanied by influential people like Prajakta Koli, Ssumier Suresh, Yashraj Mukhate, Anukush Bahuguna, and Beyounick. Ananya Pandey said that in today’s digital age, our lives are so connected to social media that it brings many challenges along with positivity. The actress further said, “Through the ‘So Positive Podcast’, I hope that we can all take a step back and think about our online habits and prioritize our mental health. This is a conversation that we all need to have – how we connect online and how we can create a more positive space for ourselves and others.”

First Episode of Podcast

The first episode of Ananya Pandey’s ‘So Positive Podcast’ will be released on October 15. Each episode of this podcast will feature many stories that will provide users with practical strategies to maintain mental balance in the hyperconnected world.

