Ananya Pandey Launches Her Podcast, Will Talk About Mental Health

Mental Health Podcast Ananya Pandey’s podcast is named ‘So Positive Podcast’. Through this podcast, she will promote healthy online habits and talk about positivity. This series aims to promote mental health in the digital age. The trailer of Ananya Pandey’s podcast was released on October 10, which is World Mental Health Day.

In the podcast, Ananya Pandey openly talked about mental health and social media. During the conversation, Ananya Pandey was accompanied by influential people like Prajakta Koli, Ssumier Suresh, Yashraj Mukhate, Anukush Bahuguna, and Beyounick. Ananya Pandey said that in today’s digital age, our lives are so connected to social media that it brings many challenges along with positivity. The actress further said, “Through the ‘So Positive Podcast’, I hope that we can all take a step back and think about our online habits and prioritize our mental health. This is a conversation that we all need to have – how we connect online and how we can create a more positive space for ourselves and others.”