Kapoor Family in Shock Nirmal Kapoor was the mother of her son Anil Kapoor, as well as producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor. Following the news of her passing, many stars from the Bollywood industry have expressed their condolences. Tributes are pouring in on social media. Anil Kapoor and his entire family are deeply shocked.

Nirmal Kapoor married renowned filmmaker Surinder Kapoor in 1955. They had four children: three sons – Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor – and one daughter, Reena Kapoor.

She was also the grandmother of Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.