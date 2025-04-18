Anurag Kashyap: 'Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan', Slams Haters, Explains Mumbai Exit

Following this news, discussions arose among fans and media about whether Anurag Kashyap would stop making films. However, Anurag has strongly refuted these rumours. Response to Haters Anurag Kashyap wrote on X: “To those who think I’ve given up and run away, let me tell you I’m here. I’m busier than Shah Rukh Khan. My dates are full until 2028.” He said this in a humorous tone.

I have relocated cities.i have not left filmmaking . For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone . I am here and I am busier than shah rukh khan ( I have to be, I don’t make

As much money😂) I don't have dates until 2028. I have five directorial hopefully coming out… — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 17, 2025 In the same post, Anurag mentioned that 3 to 5 of his films might release this year. He also added that he is rejecting 3 films daily and is extremely busy.

Reason for Leaving Mumbai In an interview, Anurag explained that he left Mumbai because the industry’s atmosphere had become very “toxic”. He stated: “Everyone is in a race to make 500-800 crore films. Creativity has been lost. A city is not just made of buildings, it’s made of its people. But here, people are busy pulling each other down.”

Expressing Displeasure with CBFC Anurag Kashyap recently expressed his displeasure with the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). This dissatisfaction stemmed from the delay in the release of Anant Mahadevan's biographical film 'Phule'. Anurag Kashyap The CBFC demanded several cuts, alleging the film promoted casteism, thus delaying its release. Anurag termed this as "misuse of censorship" and an "attack on creative freedom".

He will soon be seen in the action-drama film ‘Dakaat’, where he plays Inspector Swami. Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh also play lead roles in this film. Previously, Anurag has acted in South Indian films like ‘Yuddham’, ‘Leo’, and ‘Maharaja’.