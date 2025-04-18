scriptAnurag Kashyap: 'Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan', Slams Haters, Explains Mumbai Exit | Latest News | Patrika News
Anurag Kashyap: 'Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan', Slams Haters, Explains Mumbai Exit

Anurag Kashyap, the acclaimed director, recently tweeted about his detractors, claiming he is busier than Shah Rukh Khan. He also explained his reasons for leaving Mumbai.

Apr 18, 2025 / 03:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Anurag Kashyap Movies: Film director Anurag Kashyap is known for his outspoken nature and candid statements. Recently, rumours spread on social media that he had quit the film industry. This was sparked by his announcement to relocate from Mumbai to another city in March 2025.
Following this news, discussions arose among fans and media about whether Anurag Kashyap would stop making films. However, Anurag has strongly refuted these rumours.

Response to Haters

Anurag Kashyap wrote on X: “To those who think I’ve given up and run away, let me tell you I’m here. I’m busier than Shah Rukh Khan. My dates are full until 2028.” He said this in a humorous tone.
In the same post, Anurag mentioned that 3 to 5 of his films might release this year. He also added that he is rejecting 3 films daily and is extremely busy.

Reason for Leaving Mumbai

In an interview, Anurag explained that he left Mumbai because the industry’s atmosphere had become very “toxic”. He stated: “Everyone is in a race to make 500-800 crore films. Creativity has been lost. A city is not just made of buildings, it’s made of its people. But here, people are busy pulling each other down.”

Expressing Displeasure with CBFC

Anurag Kashyap recently expressed his displeasure with the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). This dissatisfaction stemmed from the delay in the release of Anant Mahadevan’s biographical film ‘Phule’.

Anurag Kashyap Movies
Anurag Kashyap
The CBFC demanded several cuts, alleging the film promoted casteism, thus delaying its release. Anurag termed this as “misuse of censorship” and an “attack on creative freedom”.
He will soon be seen in the action-drama film ‘Dakaat’, where he plays Inspector Swami. Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh also play lead roles in this film. Previously, Anurag has acted in South Indian films like ‘Yuddham’, ‘Leo’, and ‘Maharaja’.

