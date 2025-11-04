Anushka Reacts to Fan’s Reel Calling Virat ‘Bewafa’, Garnering 28 Million Likes

Actually, this reel was shared on Instagram by Virat Kohli's fan, Prithvi Zaveri. In his reel, he humorously depicted how Virat Kohli's statement broke his heart. In the reel, he is shown trying to jump out of a window and crying. Along with this, he captioned the post, 'When Virat Kohli said that only Anushka Sharma supported him during his downfall.' He also used the song 'Bewafa' (Unfaithful) in this reel.