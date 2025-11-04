Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Anushka Reacts to Fan’s Reel Calling Virat ‘Bewafa’, Garnering 28 Million Likes

The couple Virushka (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma) is one of the most popular couples on social media and in the media. They often seen supporting each other. Now, a funny reel related to them is going viral.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Image: Social Media)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: One of the most famous and popular couples in the film industry and the cricket world is the pair of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Both always support each other. They often create and post reels on social media. On one such reel, a fan commented and called Virat Kohli unfaithful. Let's find out the whole story.

As everyone knows, Virat always gives credit for his success to his wife Anushka. He also expresses this on social media. A user reacted to one such comment by Virat. It is worth noting that a social media user named Prithvi shared a reel from his account, and in the reel, he indirectly called cricketer Virat Kohli 'unfaithful'.

User's Reaction to Virat's Comment

It is to be noted that Virat Kohli had stated in one of his interviews that only Anushka stood by him during his difficult times and will continue to do so. A user commented on this, which was also liked by Anushka, causing the reel to go viral even more.

Who Called Virat Unfaithful

Actually, this reel was shared on Instagram by Virat Kohli's fan, Prithvi Zaveri. In his reel, he humorously depicted how Virat Kohli's statement broke his heart. In the reel, he is shown trying to jump out of a window and crying. Along with this, he captioned the post, 'When Virat Kohli said that only Anushka Sharma supported him during his downfall.' He also used the song 'Bewafa' (Unfaithful) in this reel.

Public Reaction

According to reports, Prithvi's reel has received 28 million likes in 7 days. The most significant aspect is that the cricketer's wife, Anushka, also liked this reel. Additionally, Aneet Padha, famous for 'Saiyaara', also liked and shared this reel.

In the comment section, many users are writing that Anushka also liked this reel. One user wrote, 'It's okay, there's no logic in relationships, only magic.'

Another user wrote for Virat, 'Just open your DMs once, I've sent you more messages than your girlfriend.' Another wrote, 'What a shame, Akaay's father.' Someone wrote, 'Betrayal.' A funny comment read, 'The video has reached Bhabhiji (sister-in-law).'

