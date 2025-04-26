A.R. Rahman Faces Rs2 Crore Copyright Fine

Rs2 Crore Fine Imposed on A.R. Rahman A single bench of Justice Pratibha M. Singh clarified that the song ‘Veera Raja Veera’ was not merely inspired by, but a direct copy of ‘Shiv Stuti’, with only minor alterations. The court ordered A.R. Rahman and the film production company Madras Talkies to amend the song’s credits and give due credit to the late Ustad Nasir Zakhiruddin Dagar and the late Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar.

A.R. Rahman embroiled in controversy over his Tamil song ‘Veera Raja Veera’ The court also ordered the defendants to deposit Rs2 crore with the court registry and pay Rs2 lakh in costs to the plaintiff Dagar. Further, it directed that a new credit slide be added to OTT and online platforms stating that the composition is based on ‘Shiv Stuti’ by the late Ustad N. Faiyazuddin Dagar and the late Ustad Zakhiruddin Dagar.