Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan share first glimpse of newborn daughter, Pens emotional note

In this regard, Arbaaz and Sshura have shared two heartwarming pictures of their daughter Sipaara. Although they have not yet shown their daughter's face, these pictures offer sweet glimpses that signify the love between them. In the first picture, Arbaaz tenderly holds his daughter's tiny feet in his hands. In the second picture, the little Sipaara has tightly gripped Arbaaz's thumb with her small hand. This image beautifully captures the bond between a father and daughter. The couple's fans are now showering them with good wishes on this post.