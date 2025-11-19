Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan share first glimpse of newborn daughter, Pens emotional note

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura (Image: Patrika)
Arbaaz and Sshura Khan's daughter Sipaara: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan are celebrating joyous moments. The family recently marked the 61st wedding anniversary of parents Salim and Salma. Now, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have shared photos of their little angel Sipaara on Instagram. The couple became parents in October and revealed their daughter's name a few days after her birth.
In this regard, Arbaaz and Sshura have shared two heartwarming pictures of their daughter Sipaara. Although they have not yet shown their daughter's face, these pictures offer sweet glimpses that signify the love between them. In the first picture, Arbaaz tenderly holds his daughter's tiny feet in his hands. In the second picture, the little Sipaara has tightly gripped Arbaaz's thumb with her small hand. This image beautifully captures the bond between a father and daughter. The couple's fans are now showering them with good wishes on this post.
Sharing these pictures, Arbaaz and Sshura wrote an emotional caption, "Tiny hands and tiny feet, but a big part of our hearts, Sipaara Khan." It is noteworthy that Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in 2023. The two were in a relationship for some time before they tied the knot. Only family members and a few close friends attended this wedding.
