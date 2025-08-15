Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Arijit Singh: Police Investigate Altercation During Singer's Shoot

Serious allegations have been levelled against singer Arijit Singh's bodyguard. Let's find out what the whole matter is...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

Arijit Singh (Image: Singer's X)

Arijit Singh Bodyguard Alleged Harassment: Bollywood stars frequently face serious allegations. Recently, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were accused of a ₹60 crore fraud by a businessman. Now, Arijit Singh's bodyguard is facing serious allegations, potentially involving the singer in legal trouble. A local man has filed a complaint at a West Bengal police station alleging assault by Arijit Singh and his bodyguard. Let's delve into the details…

Allegations Against Arijit Singh's Bodyguard

A written complaint has been filed against singer Arijit Singh and his bodyguard at the Shantiniketan police station in West Bengal. The complaint was filed by Kamalakanta Laha, a resident of Saha Subhas Palli. He alleges that Arijit Singh's bodyguard assaulted him on August 13th.

West Bengal Man Files Police Complaint

Kamalakanta Laha stated that singer Arijit Singh was shooting in Shantiniketan, and he was on his way to his office. The road was blocked due to the ongoing shoot. He was in a hurry and asked for directions. Arijit Singh's bodyguard asked him to wait for five minutes, and he obliged.

Forced into a Vehicle

Kamalakanta further stated, “Arijit Singh arrived quite late. I again asked for directions. The guard then said I had to wait another 30 minutes. I was under pressure to get to work. As I was about to leave, his security personnel grabbed my arm and forcefully put me into a police vehicle. They harassed me. My ring was lost, and as a fellow artist, how could another artist treat me this way? I have filed a complaint with the Shantiniketan police station.” It should be noted that Kamalakanta Laha is a musical instrument maker by profession, hence his demand for justice.

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 12:46 pm

