Arijit Singh: Police Investigate Altercation During Singer's Shoot

Kamalakanta further stated, “Arijit Singh arrived quite late. I again asked for directions. The guard then said I had to wait another 30 minutes. I was under pressure to get to work. As I was about to leave, his security personnel grabbed my arm and forcefully put me into a police vehicle. They harassed me. My ring was lost, and as a fellow artist, how could another artist treat me this way? I have filed a complaint with the Shantiniketan police station.” It should be noted that Kamalakanta Laha is a musical instrument maker by profession, hence his demand for justice.