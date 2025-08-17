Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Arijit Singh's Guard Apologises, Controversy Ends

The complaint filed against Arijit Singh and his security guard has been withdrawn.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

Arijit Singh Guard Controversy
Arijit Singh (Image: Patrika)

Arijit Singh: Singer Arijit Singh's security guard apologised to complainant Kamal Kant Laha after an incident during a video shoot in Shantiniketan, West Bengal. Following this, Laha withdrew his complaint against Arijit and his guard.

The complaint was filed on 14 August. Police said that on Saturday, both parties were called to the station, a discussion was held, and the matter was resolved.

Police Officer Provides Information

A senior police officer said, “The complainant and Arijit Singh's security guard were called for a discussion. Both parties decided to resolve the matter amicably. The security guard apologised to Laha for the inconvenience, after which the complaint was withdrawn.”

In addition, those in charge of the video shoot submitted a bond at the Shantiniketan police station, assuring that residents of Bolpur and Shantiniketan would not face any inconvenience during the shoot.

Understanding the Case

On 14 August, Kamal Kant Laha, a resident of Subhas Palli, Shantiniketan, filed a written complaint against Arijit Singh and his security guard. Laha, a musical instrument maker, alleged that he faced difficulties while trying to pass through a road that was closed for the shoot.

He stated, “I was going to work on my motorbike, but the road was blocked due to Arijit Singh's video shoot. I was in a hurry. However, the security guard asked me to wait for five minutes. When I tried to move forward, the guard tried to lift me and put me in a police vehicle. In this scuffle, my gold ring was also lost.”

Laha said that as an artist, he did not expect such behaviour. However, the matter was resolved after the apology. For the past few days, Arijit Singh has been present in Shantiniketan, famous for Visva-Bharati University, for a video shoot. Recently, he also shot a music video with international pop star Ed Sheeran in Murshidabad.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

17 Aug 2025 02:48 pm

Entertainment / Bollywood / Arijit Singh's Guard Apologises, Controversy Ends
