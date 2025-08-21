Aryan Khan's Nervous Debut Speech: 'If I Made a Mistake, I Have Dad…'

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan: Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is now starting his career in filmmaking. The preview launch event of Aryan’s directorial debut show, ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’, was recently held. During this event, Aryan Khan gave his first-ever speech from the stage. He began his speech by admitting to feeling nervous despite practicing beforehand. This video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son is going viral on social media.
While inviting Aryan to the stage, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am grateful to the sacred land of Mumbai and this country, which has given me the opportunity to entertain you for 30 years. Today is a very special day for me, because on this very land, my son is about to take his first step.” He further added, “When Aryan comes before you, and if you like his work, please applaud. Include a little prayer and blessing in that applause. Give him 150 percent of the love you have given me.” Shah Rukh’s emotional note touched the hearts of the audience.
While speaking from the stage, Aryan Khan said, “I have been practicing constantly for the past several days. I am so nervous that I even had my speech written on a teleprompter, and if the power goes out here, I have also brought a paper copy of my speech! With a torch, and even then, if I make a mistake… well, I have Papa!”
After this, Shah Rukh comes forward and stands with his back to the media. A printout of Aryan’s speech is stuck on his back, which makes everyone laugh. Aryan further says, “And even after all this, if I make a mistake, please forgive me, this is my first time.” Aryan Khan also mentioned that he worked on this show for four years. Hundreds of discussions and several rewrites went into making the series. The star cast of Netflix’s show ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’ was also introduced at the event. It was revealed that the series features actors like Saher Bambba, Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Gautami Kapoor, and the series will stream on Netflix from September 18th. Aryan’s web series is produced by his home production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.