Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Aryan Khan's Nervous Debut Speech: 'If I Made a Mistake, I Have Dad…'

Aryan Khan appeared slightly nervous and said in a lighthearted manner, "If any mistake has been made, there's always Papa, isn't there...?"

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

पहली स्पीच में घबराए आर्यन खान, कहा- गलती हुई तो पापा हैं न...
Shah Rukh Khan with his son (Photo Source: X)

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan: Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is now starting his career in filmmaking. The preview launch event of Aryan’s directorial debut show, ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’, was recently held. During this event, Aryan Khan gave his first-ever speech from the stage. He began his speech by admitting to feeling nervous despite practicing beforehand. This video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son is going viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan Invites Aryan to the Stage

While inviting Aryan to the stage, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am grateful to the sacred land of Mumbai and this country, which has given me the opportunity to entertain you for 30 years. Today is a very special day for me, because on this very land, my son is about to take his first step.” He further added, “When Aryan comes before you, and if you like his work, please applaud. Include a little prayer and blessing in that applause. Give him 150 percent of the love you have given me.” Shah Rukh’s emotional note touched the hearts of the audience.

Aryan Khan’s Swag

While speaking from the stage, Aryan Khan said, “I have been practicing constantly for the past several days. I am so nervous that I even had my speech written on a teleprompter, and if the power goes out here, I have also brought a paper copy of my speech! With a torch, and even then, if I make a mistake… well, I have Papa!”

If I Make a Mistake, I Have Papa…

After this, Shah Rukh comes forward and stands with his back to the media. A printout of Aryan’s speech is stuck on his back, which makes everyone laugh. Aryan further says, “And even after all this, if I make a mistake, please forgive me, this is my first time.” Aryan Khan also mentioned that he worked on this show for four years. Hundreds of discussions and several rewrites went into making the series. The star cast of Netflix’s show ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’ was also introduced at the event. It was revealed that the series features actors like Saher Bambba, Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Gautami Kapoor, and the series will stream on Netflix from September 18th. Aryan’s web series is produced by his home production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Share the news:

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 12:07 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aryan Khan's Nervous Debut Speech: 'If I Made a Mistake, I Have Dad…'
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.