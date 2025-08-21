Aryan Khan's Nervous Debut Speech: 'If I Made a Mistake, I Have Dad…'

After this, Shah Rukh comes forward and stands with his back to the media. A printout of Aryan’s speech is stuck on his back, which makes everyone laugh. Aryan further says, “And even after all this, if I make a mistake, please forgive me, this is my first time.” Aryan Khan also mentioned that he worked on this show for four years. Hundreds of discussions and several rewrites went into making the series. The star cast of Netflix’s show ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’ was also introduced at the event. It was revealed that the series features actors like Saher Bambba, Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Gautami Kapoor, and the series will stream on Netflix from September 18th. Aryan’s web series is produced by his home production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.