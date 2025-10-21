Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Asrani's Inspiring Journey: From Sari Seller's Son to Bollywood Star

How did Asrani make his mark in Bollywood? You will be astonished when you learn about this. Let us tell you about Asrani's journey from struggle to stardom…

3 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

Asrani Struggle Story

Asrani's Struggle (Image: Patrika)

Asrani Struggle Story: The maestro of comedy, Govardhan Asrani, has bid farewell to the world. The demise of the veteran actor has saddened everyone. From actors to politicians, they are paying tribute to him with tearful eyes. The country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also paid tribute to Govardhan Asrani. PM Narendra Modi is deeply saddened by the passing of Govardhan Asrani. Let us now tell you an interesting anecdote related to the actor.

Asrani's Journey from 5 Batti, Jaipur to Bollywood

Asrani was born in the Pink City, Jaipur. His full name was Govardhan Asrani, and this name later became synonymous with laughter in Hindi cinema. His father, Thakurdas Jethanand Asrani, had a business of carpets and sarees in Jaipur, and his shop was located near Panch Batti.

After the partition of the country, Asrani's family moved from Karachi to Jaipur. Although his family expected Asrani to take over the family business, his heart desired something else entirely.

Hailing from a middle-class Sindhi family, Asrani studied at St. Xavier's School in Jaipur and then obtained his graduate degree from Rajasthan College. To support himself during his studies, he worked as a voice artist at All India Radio, Jaipur. It was there that his voice and acting began to capture everyone's attention.

A Promise to a Friend; Know the Interesting Anecdote

An anecdote about Asrani is still recounted with great fondness. The story dates back to the time when Asrani was cycling with a friend on MI Road. Asrani was sitting on the front of the bicycle, with one leg dangling over the handlebars, chatting animatedly. As they passed the Government Motor Garage, where Ganpati Plaza stands today, Asrani suddenly gestured and told his friend, "Stop the cycle!" The cycle stopped, and Asrani walked straight to the hoarding of the film 'Meherbaan' displayed in front. Pointing towards the poster, he smiled and said, "See this? One day, a poster of my film will be here too." His friend laughed and replied, "Yes brother, it surely will be." And fate had its way – just a few months later, at the same spot, on the same wall, the poster of the film 'Hare Kanch Ki Chudiyan' was displayed. Alongside stars like Biswajeet, Naina Sahu, Helen, and Rajendra Nath, Asrani's face also shone in a corner of that poster. That moment was not just Asrani's. It was a victory for every aspiring artist who proved that if dreams are true, even walls salute them. Nothing is impossible in this world.

Asrani Had Said - Sindhis Never Begged...

Exactly 11 months ago, on November 23, 2024, during a program in Ajmer (Rajasthan), Asrani made a statement that filled everyone present with pride. Standing on stage, Asrani smiled and said, "Have you ever seen a Sindhi beggar in any country? No, right! Because Sindhis never begged. We sold bullets, traded clothes, sold pakoras, but never extended our hands. This is the biggest identity of our community."

The crowd applauded, but Asrani didn't stop there. He continued, "You won't find any Sindhi dacoit, terrorist, Naxalite, or murderer... but you will find a businessman. We haven't left any country in the world. Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, everywhere Sindhis have sold clothes, made pakoras, served delicacies... and I myself have sold them! My father and mother did the same. They stitched clothes, worked hard, but never begged. That's the most important thing."

Hearing his words, the auditorium erupted in applause. That day, Asrani not only expressed pride in his Sindhi roots but also showed that true respect is earned by those who work hard, whether they are selling pakoras or making people laugh on screen.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bollywood

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 05:31 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Asrani's Inspiring Journey: From Sari Seller's Son to Bollywood Star

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Dude: 2 Hour 19 Minute Film Sets Internet Ablaze, Earns ₹40 Crore in 4 Days

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Mourns Loss of Veteran Actor Asrani, Shares Emotional Post

Akshay Kumar Post on Asrani's Death
Bollywood

Bollywood Mourns as Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away; Actor Shared Post Hours Before Death

Asrani Latest Post
Bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh's New Song Lands Amidst Controversy, Manushi Chhillar Also in Spotlight

Diljit Dosanjh का नया गाना फसा विवादों के बीच, मानुषी का नाम भी आया सुर्खियों में
Bollywood

Bollywood Actress Sonam Khan Makes Shocking Revelation About Govinda After 35 Years

Sonam Khan
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.