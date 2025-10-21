Asrani's Inspiring Journey: From Sari Seller's Son to Bollywood Star

Asrani's Struggle (Image: Patrika)
Asrani Struggle Story: The maestro of comedy, Govardhan Asrani, has bid farewell to the world. The demise of the veteran actor has saddened everyone. From actors to politicians, they are paying tribute to him with tearful eyes. The country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also paid tribute to Govardhan Asrani. PM Narendra Modi is deeply saddened by the passing of Govardhan Asrani. Let us now tell you an interesting anecdote related to the actor.
Asrani was born in the Pink City, Jaipur. His full name was Govardhan Asrani, and this name later became synonymous with laughter in Hindi cinema. His father, Thakurdas Jethanand Asrani, had a business of carpets and sarees in Jaipur, and his shop was located near Panch Batti.
After the partition of the country, Asrani's family moved from Karachi to Jaipur. Although his family expected Asrani to take over the family business, his heart desired something else entirely.
Hailing from a middle-class Sindhi family, Asrani studied at St. Xavier's School in Jaipur and then obtained his graduate degree from Rajasthan College. To support himself during his studies, he worked as a voice artist at All India Radio, Jaipur. It was there that his voice and acting began to capture everyone's attention.
An anecdote about Asrani is still recounted with great fondness. The story dates back to the time when Asrani was cycling with a friend on MI Road. Asrani was sitting on the front of the bicycle, with one leg dangling over the handlebars, chatting animatedly. As they passed the Government Motor Garage, where Ganpati Plaza stands today, Asrani suddenly gestured and told his friend, "Stop the cycle!" The cycle stopped, and Asrani walked straight to the hoarding of the film 'Meherbaan' displayed in front. Pointing towards the poster, he smiled and said, "See this? One day, a poster of my film will be here too." His friend laughed and replied, "Yes brother, it surely will be." And fate had its way – just a few months later, at the same spot, on the same wall, the poster of the film 'Hare Kanch Ki Chudiyan' was displayed. Alongside stars like Biswajeet, Naina Sahu, Helen, and Rajendra Nath, Asrani's face also shone in a corner of that poster. That moment was not just Asrani's. It was a victory for every aspiring artist who proved that if dreams are true, even walls salute them. Nothing is impossible in this world.
Exactly 11 months ago, on November 23, 2024, during a program in Ajmer (Rajasthan), Asrani made a statement that filled everyone present with pride. Standing on stage, Asrani smiled and said, "Have you ever seen a Sindhi beggar in any country? No, right! Because Sindhis never begged. We sold bullets, traded clothes, sold pakoras, but never extended our hands. This is the biggest identity of our community."
The crowd applauded, but Asrani didn't stop there. He continued, "You won't find any Sindhi dacoit, terrorist, Naxalite, or murderer... but you will find a businessman. We haven't left any country in the world. Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, everywhere Sindhis have sold clothes, made pakoras, served delicacies... and I myself have sold them! My father and mother did the same. They stitched clothes, worked hard, but never begged. That's the most important thing."
Hearing his words, the auditorium erupted in applause. That day, Asrani not only expressed pride in his Sindhi roots but also showed that true respect is earned by those who work hard, whether they are selling pakoras or making people laugh on screen.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending