Asrani's Inspiring Journey: From Sari Seller's Son to Bollywood Star

An anecdote about Asrani is still recounted with great fondness. The story dates back to the time when Asrani was cycling with a friend on MI Road. Asrani was sitting on the front of the bicycle, with one leg dangling over the handlebars, chatting animatedly. As they passed the Government Motor Garage, where Ganpati Plaza stands today, Asrani suddenly gestured and told his friend, "Stop the cycle!" The cycle stopped, and Asrani walked straight to the hoarding of the film 'Meherbaan' displayed in front. Pointing towards the poster, he smiled and said, "See this? One day, a poster of my film will be here too." His friend laughed and replied, "Yes brother, it surely will be." And fate had its way – just a few months later, at the same spot, on the same wall, the poster of the film 'Hare Kanch Ki Chudiyan' was displayed. Alongside stars like Biswajeet, Naina Sahu, Helen, and Rajendra Nath, Asrani's face also shone in a corner of that poster. That moment was not just Asrani's. It was a victory for every aspiring artist who proved that if dreams are true, even walls salute them. Nothing is impossible in this world.