Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Reveal First Glimpse of Daughter, Share Name's Meaning

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Share First Glimpse of Daughter: Athiya Shetty, daughter of Sunil Shetty, today shared the first glimpse of her baby daughter on social media. The photo also features K.L. Rahul. The couple also revealed their daughter’s name.

Apr 18, 2025 / 04:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Athiya-Shetty-K-L-Rahul-daughter-first-photo-name-evaarah

अथिया शेट्टी, केएल राहुल और उनकी बेटी

Indian cricketer KL Rahul celebrated his birthday today, a day made even more special by his wife and actress Athiya Shetty.

Athiya shared an adorable post on social media, giving the world a first glimpse of her daughter and revealing her name.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s Daughter’s Name

Sharing a photo, Athiya Shetty wrote on Instagram: “Our daughter, our everything. Her name is Evaarah.” Interestingly, the caption was written by KL Rahul. He also shared the meaning of his daughter’s name.
KL Rahul explained the name’s meaning as ‘God’s gift’. The shared photo shows KL Rahul holding his baby girl Evaarah close to his chest, while Athiya Shetty looks on lovingly at her husband and daughter. The picture portrays a heartwarming family moment.

Social Media Flooded with Congratulations

The beautiful name and its meaning have won the hearts of social media users. They showered the couple with numerous well wishes and congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “What a beautiful name!”, while another commented, “Evaarah, magic in the name itself.” Celebrities from the cricket and Bollywood worlds also expressed their love with heart emojis on the post.

Good News Shared Last Year

Last November, Athiya and Rahul took to Instagram to share their pregnancy news. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is on its way, 2025.”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s Wedding

For those unaware, Rahul and Athiya first met in January 2019 through a common friend and instantly connected. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2023. Their wedding took place at Athiya’s father, Sunil Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

