Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Reveal First Glimpse of Daughter, Share Name's Meaning

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s Daughter’s Name Sharing a photo, Athiya Shetty wrote on Instagram: “Our daughter, our everything. Her name is Evaarah.” Interestingly, the caption was written by KL Rahul. He also shared the meaning of his daughter’s name.

KL Rahul explained the name's meaning as 'God's gift'. The shared photo shows KL Rahul holding his baby girl Evaarah close to his chest, while Athiya Shetty looks on lovingly at her husband and daughter. The picture portrays a heartwarming family moment.

Social Media Flooded with Congratulations The beautiful name and its meaning have won the hearts of social media users. They showered the couple with numerous well wishes and congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “What a beautiful name!”, while another commented, “Evaarah, magic in the name itself.” Celebrities from the cricket and Bollywood worlds also expressed their love with heart emojis on the post.