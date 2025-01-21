Auto Driver Who Took Injured Saif to Hospital Rewarded

Saif Ali Khan Attack: The night of January 16th proved to be a terrifying one for Saif Ali Khan. A burglar broke into his Bandra residence and attacked him. A profusely bleeding Saif was rushed to the hospital. Notably, there was no car available at Saif’s house that night, resulting in him being taken to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Reports suggested that the driver did not charge him for the ride. Now, it has emerged that a social worker has rewarded the driver a substantial sum for getting Saif to the hospital in time.
Auto-rickshaw Driver Who Took Saif to Hospital Receives Reward
The attack on Saif Ali Khan sent shockwaves through the Bollywood industry and the city of Mumbai. The thief was apprehended by the police 72 hours later and is currently in 5 days of police custody. The incident has been recreated. Saif is expected to be discharged on Tuesday. While Saif has been trending on social media, the auto-rickshaw driver who took him to the hospital, Bhajan Singh Rana, has also garnered attention. Bhajan Singh recently stated that he didn’t realise Saif was an actor when he was getting into the rickshaw; he only saw that he was covered in blood. The auto-rickshaw driver, seeing the situation, didn’t even charge him.
Bhajan Singh Didn’t Know the Passenger Was Saif Ali Khan
In recognition of his kindness, a social worker named Faizan Ansari rewarded Bhajan Singh with ₹11,000. According to an IANS report, the driver expressed pride and happiness at having helped the actor. Upon receiving the reward, Bhajan Singh said, “I feel very proud, as I never thought something like this would happen in my life. This recognition has given me immense joy.”