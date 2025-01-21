Auto Driver Who Took Injured Saif to Hospital Rewarded

Auto-rickshaw Driver Who Took Saif to Hospital Receives Reward The attack on Saif Ali Khan sent shockwaves through the Bollywood industry and the city of Mumbai. The thief was apprehended by the police 72 hours later and is currently in 5 days of police custody. The incident has been recreated. Saif is expected to be discharged on Tuesday. While Saif has been trending on social media, the auto-rickshaw driver who took him to the hospital, Bhajan Singh Rana, has also garnered attention. Bhajan Singh recently stated that he didn’t realise Saif was an actor when he was getting into the rickshaw; he only saw that he was covered in blood. The auto-rickshaw driver, seeing the situation, didn’t even charge him.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Bhajan Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver who took Actor Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital, says "I was called there (Bandra Police Station) for questioning…I did not think about money that night…I have not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so… pic.twitter.com/pXHPsSkOp2 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025 Bhajan Singh Didn't Know the Passenger Was Saif Ali Khan In recognition of his kindness, a social worker named Faizan Ansari rewarded Bhajan Singh with ₹11,000. According to an IANS report, the driver expressed pride and happiness at having helped the actor. Upon receiving the reward, Bhajan Singh said, "I feel very proud, as I never thought something like this would happen in my life. This recognition has given me immense joy."