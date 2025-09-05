Baaghi 4 X: Public Reviews Before You Plan a Trip to the Theatre

Baaghi 4 Review: The film ‘Baaghi 4’ hit the box office today, September 5th. Tiger Shroff's fans seem extremely happy with this action film. After watching the first show on the first day, people have started giving their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Some are calling the film explosive, while others are hailing it as Tiger's comeback. Let's find out what people thought of the film…
There has been considerable buzz surrounding the film ‘Baaghi 4’ for quite some time. Everyone was eagerly awaiting its release. Now, after its release and people have seen the film, user comments have started pouring in. One user wrote, "Its story is better than the other films in the ‘Baaghi’ franchise. The first 30 minutes of the film are amazing." Another wrote, "The story is superb."
Another user wrote, "Tiger Shroff's tremendous comeback." Yet another user wrote, "It's a full-on action package, and the acting is also superb." Another declared the film a blockbuster.
People who watched ‘Baaghi 4’ have called it value for money. The chemistry between Sonam Bajwa and Tiger Shroff is also being greatly appreciated. Sanjay Dutt's action scenes are also being lauded.
Comments on social media include, "Sanjay Dutt is magic; he doesn't just play the villain's role, he makes you feel his anger and pain."
In ‘Baaghi 4’, Tiger Shroff is seen crossing all limits for love. Sanjay Dutt shines as the villain. For information, Baaghi 4 has received an 'A' certificate from the censor board, with over 23 cuts. These include audio and visual scenes. Some violent and sexual scenes have also been edited, and several objectionable dialogues have been muted.