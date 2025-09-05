Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Baaghi 4 X: Public Reviews Before You Plan a Trip to the Theatre

Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's film 'Baaghi 4' has been released and the reviews of the first day's first show have also arrived. If you are also planning to watch the film, then read these reviews…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

Baaghi 4 Review
Baaghi 4 X Review (Image: X)

Baaghi 4 Review: The film ‘Baaghi 4’ hit the box office today, September 5th. Tiger Shroff's fans seem extremely happy with this action film. After watching the first show on the first day, people have started giving their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Some are calling the film explosive, while others are hailing it as Tiger's comeback. Let's find out what people thought of the film…

Public Reactions to Baaghi 4

There has been considerable buzz surrounding the film ‘Baaghi 4’ for quite some time. Everyone was eagerly awaiting its release. Now, after its release and people have seen the film, user comments have started pouring in. One user wrote, "Its story is better than the other films in the ‘Baaghi’ franchise. The first 30 minutes of the film are amazing." Another wrote, "The story is superb."

Another user wrote, "Tiger Shroff's tremendous comeback." Yet another user wrote, "It's a full-on action package, and the acting is also superb." Another declared the film a blockbuster.

People who watched ‘Baaghi 4’ have called it value for money. The chemistry between Sonam Bajwa and Tiger Shroff is also being greatly appreciated. Sanjay Dutt's action scenes are also being lauded.

Comments on social media include, "Sanjay Dutt is magic; he doesn't just play the villain's role, he makes you feel his anger and pain."

In ‘Baaghi 4’, Tiger Shroff is seen crossing all limits for love. Sanjay Dutt shines as the villain. For information, Baaghi 4 has received an 'A' certificate from the censor board, with over 23 cuts. These include audio and visual scenes. Some violent and sexual scenes have also been edited, and several objectionable dialogues have been muted.

Share the news:

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 02:24 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Baaghi 4 X: Public Reviews Before You Plan a Trip to the Theatre
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.