Baaghi 4 Roars at Box Office: Day 1 Collection Surpasses The Bengal Files and Mahavatar Narsimha

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's much-anticipated film 'Baaghi 4' was released in theatres on 5th September. Fans had been eagerly awaiting the film, and it appears to be living up to their expectations. Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt plays a fearsome villain. Tiger Shroff's action and Sanjay Dutt's powerful villainous role are being widely appreciated. On its first day of release, 'Baaghi 4' has made a spectacular earning at the box office, surpassing the collection of the superhit film Mahavatar Narsimha.
According to figures from the well-known tracker Sacnilk, Sajid Nadiadwala's action thriller Baaghi 4 made a phenomenal ₹12 crore on its first day. Interestingly, 'Baaghi 4' has surpassed the opening collection of this year's highest-grossing animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, which had an opening collection of ₹1.75 crore.
Meanwhile, Baaghi 4 has also outperformed Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, which was released on the same day. This film features veteran actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Anupam Kher. The film was embroiled in controversies even before its release, and this has impacted its collection. According to Sacnilk figures, 'The Bengal Files' managed only ₹1.75 crore on its first day, which is quite low.
These box office figures clearly indicate that audiences preferred Tiger Shroff's action film. The tremendous opening of 'Baaghi 4' proves that Tiger's star power remains intact. On the other hand, 'The Bengal Files' may have to struggle to increase its earnings in the coming days. 'Baaghi 4' is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is expected that the film might perform exceptionally well over the weekend.