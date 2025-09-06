Baaghi 4 Roars at Box Office: Day 1 Collection Surpasses The Bengal Files and Mahavatar Narsimha

These box office figures clearly indicate that audiences preferred Tiger Shroff's action film. The tremendous opening of 'Baaghi 4' proves that Tiger's star power remains intact. On the other hand, 'The Bengal Files' may have to struggle to increase its earnings in the coming days. 'Baaghi 4' is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is expected that the film might perform exceptionally well over the weekend.