Baaghi 4 Trailer Released: ‘Every Lover Is a Villain’

Baaghi 4 Trailer Release: Good news for lovers of romance, drama, and captivating stories. If you were waiting for a love story film like ‘Saiyaara’, then that time has arrived. This 2-hour 43-minute film is ready to create a sensation on the big screen very soon. Its trailer has been released today, filling the hearts of viewers with excitement and thrill. This film is not only a love story but also an ocean of emotions that promises to touch every heart. So get ready, because this love story is coming to captivate your heart. The trailer features tremendous action.
The trailer of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s most-awaited film ‘Baaghi 4’ has finally been released. Tiger Shroff posted it on his Instagram with the caption, “This is where the bloodiest love story of the year begins… Here, every lover is a villain.”
It begins with an interesting dialogue, “I had heard and read love stories, but I saw such an action-packed love story for the first time in life. Romeo… Majnu… Raja… all have been outdone… by a rebel.” This dialogue is backed by Tiger’s powerful action, which is no less than a gift for his fans. Tiger Shroff plays the character of ‘Ronnie’ in this film, who is very emotional at heart and is ready to go to any lengths for his love.
Ronnie falls for a girl, Alisha, played by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. Sonam Bajwa plays Ronnie’s friend, who plays a crucial role in the story. There’s another powerful dialogue from Tiger in the trailer. When someone asks him, “Is your mind shaken?” Ronnie, i.e., Tiger replies, “Not my mind… my heart.”
The trailer has several twists where the audience wonders whether what they see is reality or Ronnie’s delusion. Tiger is shown breaking down and crying in several places, showcasing his emotional side. Meanwhile, Harnaaz’s dialogue is also touching, where she says, ‘Ronnie cannot forget me.’ The chemistry between the two, the expression of love in the car, and the romantic moments make the story even more interesting.
Another big surprise comes with Sanjay Dutt’s powerful entry. As soon as he arrives, a resounding voice is heard, “I saw a strange story of suicide… tired of the world, a lover fell in love.” This dialogue gives an idea of the depth of Sanjay Dutt’s character and his importance in the film. What changes he brings to Ronnie’s life will only be known after watching the film.
Sonam Bajwa is not just in the role of a friend but is also seen performing action. She also clashes with enemies and is seen supporting Tiger in action. In the last part of the trailer, another powerful dialogue of Tiger is heard, “This torture of yours is my warm-up.”
The explosive trailer of ‘Baaghi 4’ has been released, in which Tiger is seen clashing with thousands of goons at once. His dangerous action scenes are so powerful that they send chills down your spine. In some scenes, Tiger is seen teaching the enemies a lesson.
This film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A. Harsha. ‘Baaghi 4’ will be released in cinemas on 5 September.