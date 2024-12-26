script‘Baby John’ Flops at the Box Office on Opening Day | 'Baby John' Flops at the Box Office on Opening Day | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

‘Baby John’ Flops at the Box Office on Opening Day

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 1: The first-day box office collection for the film ‘Baby John’ is in, and it’s disappointing. The film failed to make a significant impact.

MumbaiDec 26, 2024 / 10:57 am

Patrika Desk

Baby John Box office Collection Day 1

Baby John Box office Collection Day 1

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan’s film, Baby John, which was released on 25th December (Wednesday), had been eagerly awaited by his fans. The first-day collection is now out, and it has shocked everyone. It’s hard to believe how the film could prove to be such a flop on its opening day. The film also features a cameo by Salman Khan, which was well-received by fans, but Baby John failed to live up to expectations. The collection of Varun Dhawan’s film is even lower than his previous film, Kalank. According to Sacnilk data, the film Baby John was significantly outperformed by Pushpa 2 on its opening day.

Baby John’s First-Day Box Office Collection

Fans had high hopes for Baby John. Everyone expected this film from Varun Dhawan, after becoming a father, to be spectacular, but both the makers and fans are disappointed with the first-day earnings. According to Sacnilk data, the film Baby John managed to gross only ₹12.50 crore on its first day, 25th December (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 collected ₹19.75 crore on Christmas Day – its 21st day of release – significantly exceeding Baby John’s opening day collection.

Baby John Fails to Meet Expectations

Baby John is directed by director Kalij, who has only directed one film before. The success of Baby John was crucial for Kalij. However, the makers and fans hope the film will perform better over the weekend. The budget of Baby John is reportedly ₹180 crore.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Baby John’ Flops at the Box Office on Opening Day

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

Sports

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

in 3 hours

Jammu and Kashmir: Rs 3.04 Crore for CM’s New Vehicle Fleet

National News

Jammu and Kashmir: Rs 3.04 Crore for CM’s New Vehicle Fleet

in 4 hours

Lung Disease Diagnosis Simplified: Scientists Develop Real-Time Transplant Monitoring Technique

Health

Lung Disease Diagnosis Simplified: Scientists Develop Real-Time Transplant Monitoring Technique

in 4 hours

CA Final Result: CA exam results to be announced today, check on icai.org

Results

CA Final Result: CA exam results to be announced today, check on icai.org

in 4 hours

Latest Bollywood

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' Release Date Announced, Fans Rejoice

Bollywood

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' Release Date Announced, Fans Rejoice

2 days ago

Luv Sinha reacts to Sonakshi’s Ramayana controversy, sparking rumours of sibling rift

Bollywood

Luv Sinha reacts to Sonakshi’s Ramayana controversy, sparking rumours of sibling rift

2 days ago

Animal Star Tripti Dimri in England with Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

Entertainment

Animal Star Tripti Dimri in England with Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

3 days ago

Cocktail 2: Has this South Indian Actress Replaced Deepika Padukone Opposite Shahid Kapoor?

Entertainment

Cocktail 2: Has this South Indian Actress Replaced Deepika Padukone Opposite Shahid Kapoor?

1 week ago

Trending Entertainment News

‘Baby John’ Flops at the Box Office on Opening Day

बॉलीवुड

‘Baby John’ Flops at the Box Office on Opening Day

in 5 hours

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' Release Date Announced, Fans Rejoice

बॉलीवुड

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' Release Date Announced, Fans Rejoice

2 days ago

Luv Sinha reacts to Sonakshi’s Ramayana controversy, sparking rumours of sibling rift

बॉलीवुड

Luv Sinha reacts to Sonakshi’s Ramayana controversy, sparking rumours of sibling rift

2 days ago

Allu Arjun Receives Fresh Police Summons in Stampede Case

टॉलीवुड

Allu Arjun Receives Fresh Police Summons in Stampede Case

2 days ago

Animal Star Tripti Dimri in England with Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

मनोरंजन

Animal Star Tripti Dimri in England with Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.