‘Baby John’ Flops at the Box Office on Opening Day

Baby John’s First-Day Box Office Collection Fans had high hopes for Baby John. Everyone expected this film from Varun Dhawan, after becoming a father, to be spectacular, but both the makers and fans are disappointed with the first-day earnings. According to Sacnilk data, the film Baby John managed to gross only ₹12.50 crore on its first day, 25th December (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 collected ₹19.75 crore on Christmas Day – its 21st day of release – significantly exceeding Baby John’s opening day collection.

Baby John Fails to Meet Expectations Baby John is directed by director Kalij, who has only directed one film before. The success of Baby John was crucial for Kalij. However, the makers and fans hope the film will perform better over the weekend. The budget of Baby John is reportedly ₹180 crore.