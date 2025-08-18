Bewafa Sanam: Superhit Yet Heartbreaking; A Film That Still Feels Deep After 30 Years

Released on 12 May 1995, this film was directed and produced by music king Gulshan Kumar. Recently, one song from the film's music album, ‘Dilon Par Chalaeen Churiyan’, has resurfaced in popularity. Everyone is making reels on this song. While it wasn't originally included in the film, it now reigns in people's hearts. The craze for this song can be gauged from the fact that T-Series has launched a new version, which has already garnered over 37 million views.