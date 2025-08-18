Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Bewafa Sanam: Superhit Yet Heartbreaking; A Film That Still Feels Deep After 30 Years

This film was a superhit, but its story was so painful that even after 30 years, it continues to leave a deep scar on the hearts of viewers.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

सुपरहिट लेकिन दिल दहला देने वाली फिल्म, 30 साल बाद भी दिलों पर चलाईं छुरियां
Bewafa Sanam (Image: Patrika)

Superhit Film: Though the 1995 film ‘Bewafa Sanam’ didn't make it into the top 20 at the box office, it created a sensation in the cities of North India, with its songs echoing in every street and corner. For young people in UP and Bihar who had experienced heartbreak, the film served as a mirror reflecting their pain. It was a musical drama with a powerful storyline. Songs like ‘Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka’, ‘O Dil Tod Ke Hansti Ho Mera’, and ‘Ishq Mein Hum Tumhen Kya Bataen’ are still hummed by lovers today.

Still Cutting Hearts After 30 Years

Released on 12 May 1995, this film was directed and produced by music king Gulshan Kumar. Recently, one song from the film's music album, ‘Dilon Par Chalaeen Churiyan’, has resurfaced in popularity. Everyone is making reels on this song. While it wasn't originally included in the film, it now reigns in people's hearts. The craze for this song can be gauged from the fact that T-Series has launched a new version, which has already garnered over 37 million views.

Four Songs Sung by Sonu Nigam

‘Bewafa Sanam’ was Gulshan Kumar's directorial debut. Krishna Kumar and Shilpa Shirodkar played the lead roles. The film had a budget of approximately ₹2 crore and grossed approximately ₹13 crore worldwide. The music of ‘Bewafa Sanam’ was a superhit, with over one crore cassettes sold. The film's promotional material, showing Krishna Kumar escaping from jail and the heroine being shot during her wedding, was particularly well-received. Four songs in the film were sung by Sonu Nigam, all of which became superhits.

Based on a Life

It is said that the story of ‘Bewafa Sanam’ was based on the life of Pakistani Sufi singer Ataullah Khan Esakhelvi. This rumour benefited T-Series and increased the public's fascination with the film. In fact, ‘Bewafa Sanam’ was Gulshan Kumar's first and last film as a director. He founded T-Series in the 1980s. Gulshan Kumar was murdered on 12 August 1997.

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 02:05 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bewafa Sanam: Superhit Yet Heartbreaking; A Film That Still Feels Deep After 30 Years
