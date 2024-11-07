scriptBhagam Bhag 2: Akshay Kumar and Govinda’s Duo Will Be Seen on the Screen Again, Know the Details of ‘Bhagam Bhag’ Sequel | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhagam Bhag 2: Akshay Kumar and Govinda’s Duo Will Be Seen on the Screen Again, Know the Details of ‘Bhagam Bhag’ Sequel

Bhagam Bhag 2: Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bhagam Bhag’ is getting a sequel, know when the shooting will start and the possible release date.

Nov 07, 2024

Patrika Desk

Bhagam Bhag 2: Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bhagam Bhag’ is getting a sequel. Directed by Priyadarshan, the superhit comedy film was released in 2006, starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.
It is being said that Akshay Kumar has bought the rights of ‘Bhagam Bhag’ from Shemaroo. He will produce the film in collaboration with Shemaroo Entertainment. A new team of writers is currently working on the script. Akshay has also acquired the rights to the popular Hera Pheri franchise and it seems like he is on a mission to revive some of Bollywood’s best comedies.

When Will Bhagam Bhag 2’s Shooting Start and Release Date

It is being said that if everything goes according to plan, the shooting of ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’ will start by the end of 2025 and it may be released in 2026. The old pair of Govinda and Paresh Rawal will be seen working together again in Bhagam Bhag 2.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Films

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s work front, he is currently shooting for ‘Housefull 5’ and will start shooting for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Bhooth Bungalow’ afterward. Apart from this, he also has ‘Jolly LLB 3’ which will be released in April 2025.

