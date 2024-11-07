Bhagam Bhag 2: Akshay Kumar and Govinda’s Duo Will Be Seen on the Screen Again, Know the Details of ‘Bhagam Bhag’ Sequel

It is being said that Akshay Kumar has bought the rights of ‘Bhagam Bhag’ from Shemaroo. He will produce the film in collaboration with Shemaroo Entertainment. A new team of writers is currently working on the script. Akshay has also acquired the rights to the popular Hera Pheri franchise and it seems like he is on a mission to revive some of Bollywood’s best comedies. It is being said that Akshay Kumar has bought the rights of ‘Bhagam Bhag’ from Shemaroo. He will produce the film in collaboration with Shemaroo Entertainment. A new team of writers is currently working on the script. Akshay has also acquired the rights to the popular Hera Pheri franchise and it seems like he is on a mission to revive some of Bollywood’s best comedies.

When Will Bhagam Bhag 2’s Shooting Start and Release Date It is being said that if everything goes according to plan, the shooting of ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’ will start by the end of 2025 and it may be released in 2026. The old pair of Govinda and Paresh Rawal will be seen working together again in Bhagam Bhag 2.