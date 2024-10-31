Bhool Bhulaiya 3: Horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’ song ‘Hukkush Fukkush’ released, ‘Rooh Baba’ seen dancing with kids

It is worth mentioning that in the ‘Hukkush Fukkush’ song, Kartik Aaryan, dressed as ‘Rooh Baba’, is seen dancing with kids in a fun way. The lyrics of the song are so quirky that the audience is enjoying them on social media. In the song, Kartik Aaryan is seen in the ‘Rooh Baba’ getup from the film.

The song has been written by Som, and Sonu Nigam has given his voice to it. The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ is set to release on November 1, coinciding with Diwali. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is all set to entertain the audience once again. The ‘Hukkush Fukkush’ song has been released after the ‘Jaana Samjhe Na’ song. The chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the song is being praised by the fans. Many stars are a part of the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’, and its love track is being liked by the audience.

The filmmakers had earlier released the title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’, which was composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari. The lyrics were written by Aditya Rikhari. Earlier, the filmmakers had released the title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’, featuring Pitbull and Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh along with Kartik Aaryan. The next song is ‘Ami Je Tomar’. Pritam has composed this song, which was first sung by Shreya Ghoshal for ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series Films, Bhushan Kumar, and Cine 1 Studio, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ is set to release on Diwali, November 1, 2024. The film will clash with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ at the box office.