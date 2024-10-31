scriptBhool Bhulaiya 3: Horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’ song ‘Hukkush Fukkush’ released, ‘Rooh Baba’ seen dancing with kids | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Bhool Bhulaiya 3: Horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’ song ‘Hukkush Fukkush’ released, ‘Rooh Baba’ seen dancing with kids

Bhool Bhulaiya 3: Kartik Aaryan, dressed as ‘Rooh Baba’, is seen dancing with kids in a fun way in the ‘Hukkush Fukkush’ song.

MumbaiOct 31, 2024 / 03:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Bhool Bhulaiya 3: With the horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is once again set to entertain the audience on the big screen. The film is ready to release on Diwali. Meanwhile, the filmmakers have released a new song ‘Hukkush Fukkush’ from the film.
It is worth mentioning that in the ‘Hukkush Fukkush’ song, Kartik Aaryan, dressed as ‘Rooh Baba’, is seen dancing with kids in a fun way. The lyrics of the song are so quirky that the audience is enjoying them on social media. In the song, Kartik Aaryan is seen in the ‘Rooh Baba’ getup from the film.
The song has been written by Som, and Sonu Nigam has given his voice to it. The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ is set to release on November 1, coinciding with Diwali. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri in key roles.
Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is all set to entertain the audience once again. The ‘Hukkush Fukkush’ song has been released after the ‘Jaana Samjhe Na’ song. The chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the song is being praised by the fans. Many stars are a part of the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’, and its love track is being liked by the audience.
The filmmakers had earlier released the title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’, which was composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari. The lyrics were written by Aditya Rikhari. Earlier, the filmmakers had released the title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’, featuring Pitbull and Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh along with Kartik Aaryan. The next song is ‘Ami Je Tomar’. Pritam has composed this song, which was first sung by Shreya Ghoshal for ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’.
Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series Films, Bhushan Kumar, and Cine 1 Studio, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ is set to release on Diwali, November 1, 2024. The film will clash with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ at the box office.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhool Bhulaiya 3: Horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’ song ‘Hukkush Fukkush’ released, ‘Rooh Baba’ seen dancing with kids

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Diwali-Chhath: Special arrangements made by the railway for the convenience of passengers, more than 3,500 special trains will run this time

National News

Diwali-Chhath: Special arrangements made by the railway for the convenience of passengers, more than 3,500 special trains will run this time

in 15 minutes

Health and Climate Change Report Reveals Alarming Situation, Air Quality Standards Need to be Changed – Jairam

National News

Health and Climate Change Report Reveals Alarming Situation, Air Quality Standards Need to be Changed – Jairam

in 1 hour

Mahabodhi Burn Center is ready to handle accidents caused by fireworks

Health

Mahabodhi Burn Center is ready to handle accidents caused by fireworks

in 1 hour

MBBS Seats: New Medical Colleges to Open in these States in Coming Years

Education News

MBBS Seats: New Medical Colleges to Open in these States in Coming Years

in 28 minutes

Latest Bollywood

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

Bollywood

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

1 week ago

Salman Khan’s Co-actor Somy Ali Gave an Interview to AajTak about Hunting of Black Buck

Bollywood

Salman Khan’s Co-actor Somy Ali Gave an Interview to AajTak about Hunting of Black Buck

1 week ago

Krrish 4 Update: Will Ranbir Kapoor Enter in Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’?

Bollywood

Krrish 4 Update: Will Ranbir Kapoor Enter in Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’?

1 week ago

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

Bollywood

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

4 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

Diwali Special Song: आपकी दिवाली में चार-चांद लगा देंगे ये सदाबहार गाने

बॉलीवुड

Diwali Special Song: आपकी दिवाली में चार-चांद लगा देंगे ये सदाबहार गाने

in 5 hours

Bhool Bhulaiya 3: हॉरर-कॉमेडी ‘भूल भुलैया 3’ का ‘हुक्कुश फुक्कुश’ गाना जारी, बच्चा पार्टी संग नजर आए ‘रूह बाबा’

बॉलीवुड

Bhool Bhulaiya 3: हॉरर-कॉमेडी ‘भूल भुलैया 3’ का ‘हुक्कुश फुक्कुश’ गाना जारी, बच्चा पार्टी संग नजर आए ‘रूह बाबा’

in 5 hours

Chhath Song 2024: छठ गीत ‘गोतिन ताना मारातारी’ हुआ रिलीज, गायिका कल्पना पटोवारी ने दिया फैंस को तोहफा

भोजपुरी

Chhath Song 2024: छठ गीत ‘गोतिन ताना मारातारी’ हुआ रिलीज, गायिका कल्पना पटोवारी ने दिया फैंस को तोहफा

in 4 hours

Movie Release 2024: दुनिया भर में 1,900 से अधिक स्क्रीन्स पर रिलीज होगी ‘सिंघम अगेन’

बॉलीवुड

Movie Release 2024: दुनिया भर में 1,900 से अधिक स्क्रीन्स पर रिलीज होगी ‘सिंघम अगेन’

in 4 hours

Jai Hanuman Movie: हनुमान बनेंगे ‘कांतारा’ फेम ऋषभ शेट्टी, सामने आया ‘जय हनुमान’ का फर्स्ट लुक

टॉलीवुड

Jai Hanuman Movie: हनुमान बनेंगे ‘कांतारा’ फेम ऋषभ शेट्टी, सामने आया ‘जय हनुमान’ का फर्स्ट लुक

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.