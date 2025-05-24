‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Opens Strong, Outperforming Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham Films

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms) However, on its first day itself, it left many film stars behind by earning well. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film has got a decent start at the box office. According to a report by Sacnilk, it earned ₹6.75 crore on the first day. However, on its first day itself, it left many film stars behind by earning well. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film has got a decent start at the box office. According to a report by Sacnilk, it earned ₹6.75 crore on the first day.

The film Bhool Chuk Maaf was in discussion for a long time regarding its theatrical and OTT release. Before its release, there was a legal dispute with a cinema chain, and later, after a court order, it was released in theatres.

Left these films behind Bhool Chuk Maaf left behind the first-day earnings of John Abraham’s The Diplomat (₹4 crore) and Shahid Kapoor’s Deva (₹5.5 crore). Rajkummar Rao’s film has had a better start than both these films.