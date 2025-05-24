script‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Opens Strong, Outperforming Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham Films | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Opens Strong, Outperforming Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham Films

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ has been released. On its first day itself, it has surpassed many films in terms of earnings.

May 24, 2025 / 11:05 am

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 1 Starring Rajkummar Rao Wamiqa Gabbi movie
Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s new film, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, has made a bumper earning on its first day itself. It was said that it would not be able to make a good opening.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

However, on its first day itself, it left many film stars behind by earning well. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film has got a decent start at the box office. According to a report by Sacnilk, it earned ₹6.75 crore on the first day.
The film Bhool Chuk Maaf was in discussion for a long time regarding its theatrical and OTT release. Before its release, there was a legal dispute with a cinema chain, and later, after a court order, it was released in theatres.

Left these films behind

Bhool Chuk Maaf left behind the first-day earnings of John Abraham’s The Diplomat (₹4 crore) and Shahid Kapoor’s Deva (₹5.5 crore). Rajkummar Rao’s film has had a better start than both these films.

Film’s Starcast

The film is directed by Karan Sharma. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Raghubir Yadav. Dinesh Vijan is the producer.

Competition from Kesari Veer?

This film is going to be released on OTT in two weeks. Now it remains to be seen whether it will be able to retain the audience in theatres or not. It is also facing competition at the box office from Sunil Shetty and Suraj Pancholi’s film Kesari Veer. This film was also released on the same day. However, this film had a disappointing start, collecting only ₹25 lakh on its first day.

