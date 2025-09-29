Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Bobby Deol to Burn Ravan After ‘The Ba***d Boys of Bollywood’ Success

This time, Bobby Deol will be a part of the 'Lav Kush Ramlila' and will symbolise the victory of good over evil by participating in the sacred event of Ravan Dahan. His recent success has brought him back into the limelight...

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

'द बैड्स ऑफ बॉलीवुड' की सक्सेस के बाद, अब रावण दहन करते नजर आएंगे Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol (Image: Patrika)

The world-famous Lav Kush Ramleela in Delhi will witness another memorable moment this year. This time, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will enact the burning of Ravan on Dussehra at the Red Fort grounds. This news has created an atmosphere of excitement among the Ramleela committee members as well as Bobby Deol's fans.

Bobby Deol to be seen burning Ravan

Bobby Deol is among the select actors who have completed 30 years in the film industry. He has recently won the hearts of audiences with his acting and style and continues to remain in the limelight. He is also being widely discussed for his role in Aryan Khan's web series. In this context, Bobby Deol will be seen as the chief guest at Delhi's famous Lav Kush Ramleela, performing the burning of Ravan on Dussehra.

It is noteworthy that Arjun Kumar, the president of the Lav Kush Ramleela Committee, stated that Bobby Deol was invited to perform the burning of Ravan, and he happily accepted. The committee believes that Bobby Deol's presence will make the Ramleela even grander and more memorable. Consequently, millions of spectators from all corners of Delhi and the country gather at the Red Fort grounds to witness the Dussehra evening.

A Unique Blend of Entertainment and Devotion

Currently, apart from Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol is also in Delhi. However, he is not here to be a part of any Ramleela but to attend his nephew's wedding. Sunny himself shared this information through a video on his Instagram. Along with it, he also posted a caption reminiscent of a dialogue from the film 'Gadar', "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Agla Pada Delhi" (I set out with my vehicle, the next stop is Delhi). All in all, this year's Lav Kush Ramleela will witness a unique blend of entertainment and devotion. While fans will see Bobby Deol burning Ravan, the Deol family will also be celebrating wedding festivities.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Updated on:

29 Sept 2025 05:24 pm

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 05:23 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bobby Deol to Burn Ravan After ‘The Ba***d Boys of Bollywood’ Success

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Famous Actor Yashwant Sardeshpande Dies of Heart Attack; Inaugurated Dussehra Event Two Days Prior

Yashwant Sardeshpande Dies
Entertainment

Gangaajal: A Film That Made History Upon Release, Based on a True Story That Chilled Souls

Bhagalpur Ankhphodwa Kaand
Bollywood

Famous Actor's First Wife Passes Away, Son Devastated and Pens Emotional Note

Mahesh Manjrekar First Wife Deepa Mehta Dies
Bollywood

51 Glorious Days: Hit or Hate? Honey Singh's New Song Breaks All Records

51 Glorious Days: हिट हो या हेट? हनी सिंह की इस नए गाने ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड
Bollywood

Priyadarshan says ‘Hera Pheri’ was a frame-to-frame copy of a 36-year-old Malayalam film

36 साल पुरानी इस मलयालम फिल्म की True Copy थी 'Hera Pheri', डायलॉग्स तक किये गए थे ट्रांसलेट
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.