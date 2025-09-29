Bobby Deol to Burn Ravan After ‘The Ba***d Boys of Bollywood’ Success

Bobby Deol (Image: Patrika)
The world-famous Lav Kush Ramleela in Delhi will witness another memorable moment this year. This time, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will enact the burning of Ravan on Dussehra at the Red Fort grounds. This news has created an atmosphere of excitement among the Ramleela committee members as well as Bobby Deol's fans.
Bobby Deol is among the select actors who have completed 30 years in the film industry. He has recently won the hearts of audiences with his acting and style and continues to remain in the limelight. He is also being widely discussed for his role in Aryan Khan's web series. In this context, Bobby Deol will be seen as the chief guest at Delhi's famous Lav Kush Ramleela, performing the burning of Ravan on Dussehra.
It is noteworthy that Arjun Kumar, the president of the Lav Kush Ramleela Committee, stated that Bobby Deol was invited to perform the burning of Ravan, and he happily accepted. The committee believes that Bobby Deol's presence will make the Ramleela even grander and more memorable. Consequently, millions of spectators from all corners of Delhi and the country gather at the Red Fort grounds to witness the Dussehra evening.
Currently, apart from Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol is also in Delhi. However, he is not here to be a part of any Ramleela but to attend his nephew's wedding. Sunny himself shared this information through a video on his Instagram. Along with it, he also posted a caption reminiscent of a dialogue from the film 'Gadar', "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Agla Pada Delhi" (I set out with my vehicle, the next stop is Delhi). All in all, this year's Lav Kush Ramleela will witness a unique blend of entertainment and devotion. While fans will see Bobby Deol burning Ravan, the Deol family will also be celebrating wedding festivities.
