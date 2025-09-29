Bobby Deol to Burn Ravan After ‘The Ba***d Boys of Bollywood’ Success

Currently, apart from Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol is also in Delhi. However, he is not here to be a part of any Ramleela but to attend his nephew's wedding. Sunny himself shared this information through a video on his Instagram. Along with it, he also posted a caption reminiscent of a dialogue from the film 'Gadar', "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Agla Pada Delhi" (I set out with my vehicle, the next stop is Delhi). All in all, this year's Lav Kush Ramleela will witness a unique blend of entertainment and devotion. While fans will see Bobby Deol burning Ravan, the Deol family will also be celebrating wedding festivities.