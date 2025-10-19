Bollywood Actress Sonam Khan Makes Shocking Revelation About Govinda After 35 Years

Sonam Khan (Image: Actress's Instagram)
Sonam Khan: Bollywood actress Sonam Khan has made a surprising post. She has said something significant about superstar Govinda. The actress spoke about her early film days and her special relationship with Govinda. Earlier, she had also revealed what happened to her with him at the age of 18.
Exactly 5 days ago, the actress shared a surprising post on social media after 35 years. She wrote in the post, "My career ended at the age of 18, I retired... got married... a monochrome life started to seep in... I lost my identity because I missed my work... but by then it was too late... I still want to come back, and want to start working and learning again."
Previously, the actress had revealed that she used to secretly visit the 'Red Light Area'. At that time, she had explained why she used to go there.
Actress Sonam Khan fondly recalled her early days in the film industry and her special bond with Govinda. Sonam wrote, “Govinda ji often used to tell me, ‘You are just like me.’ I still remember how he would hold my hand and make me dance, which used to annoy the dance masters a lot — they didn’t have much patience for a newcomer like me. At that time, I had signed more than 30 films, but forget about dancing — because of my tight work schedule, I didn’t even have time to rehearse the steps before the shoot. Still, our beloved Govinda sir always helped me during the shoots and taught me the steps before every take.”
Let us tell you, Sonam Khan and Govinda have worked together in several films, including Baaz, Apmaan Ki Aag, Aasman Se Ooncha, Raeeszada, and a few others.
