Bollywood Actress Sonam Khan Makes Shocking Revelation About Govinda After 35 Years

Actress Sonam Khan fondly recalled her early days in the film industry and her special bond with Govinda. Sonam wrote, “Govinda ji often used to tell me, ‘You are just like me.’ I still remember how he would hold my hand and make me dance, which used to annoy the dance masters a lot — they didn’t have much patience for a newcomer like me. At that time, I had signed more than 30 films, but forget about dancing — because of my tight work schedule, I didn’t even have time to rehearse the steps before the shoot. Still, our beloved Govinda sir always helped me during the shoots and taught me the steps before every take.”