Bollywood Celebrates India's Air Strikes on Pakistan

Following a terrorist attack, India displayed its wrath by conducting air strikes on Pakistan. Bollywood stars have now expressed their happiness over this action.

May 07, 2025 / 10:21 am

Patrika Desk

Operation Sindoor

Bollywood celebs on Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: The Indian government has responded decisively to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India launched air strikes on Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday morning. This missile strike has been named ‘Operation Sindoor’. The Indian government has avenged the loss of its daughters. It is reported that India targeted and attacked 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK. This operation also reportedly destroyed the main training centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba. While the news has been met with jubilation across the country, Bollywood has also expressed its support. From Amitabh Bachchan to Riteish Deshmukh, many actors have praised the Indian army and chanted slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (Victory to Mother India). Let’s see what each actor said.

Bollywood Celebrity Posts on ‘Operation Sindoor’

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, currently in the spotlight for the film Red 2, expressed his happiness over Operation Sindoor. He cheered for the Indian army. Reacting on X, the actor wrote, ‘Jai Hind Ki Sena.. Bharat Mata Ki Jai !!!! Operation Sindoor.’ This statement by Riteish Deshmukh came immediately after the Ministry of Defence confirmed the air strike.
Anupam Kher and Amitabh Bachchan also posted about the air strike. Anupam Kher wrote, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai!’ Amitabh Bachchan also shared a post at 2 am. However, his post was cryptic; the megastar remained silent, writing nothing in the post. Fans are now connecting it to Operation Sindoor.
Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed his happiness over Operation Sindoor around 5 am. He wrote, ‘Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram.’ Hina Khan also posted on Operation Sindoor, boosting the morale of the Indian army.
Bollywood Celebrity Post on Operation Sindoor

Terrorists Killed 26 People in Pahalgam

It should be noted that last month, in April, terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Before killing them, the terrorists forced them to recite the Islamic declaration of faith (Kalma). This attack caused outrage across the country, with everyone demanding justice. The Indian army has now responded to this barbarity.

