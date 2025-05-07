Bollywood Celebrates India's Air Strikes on Pakistan

Following a terrorist attack, India displayed its wrath by conducting air strikes on Pakistan. Bollywood stars have now expressed their happiness over this action.

•May 07, 2025 / 10:21 am• Patrika Desk

Bollywood celebs on Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: The Indian government has responded decisively to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India launched air strikes on Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday morning. This missile strike has been named ‘Operation Sindoor’. The Indian government has avenged the loss of its daughters. It is reported that India targeted and attacked 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK. This operation also reportedly destroyed the main training centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba. While the news has been met with jubilation across the country, Bollywood has also expressed its support. From Amitabh Bachchan to Riteish Deshmukh, many actors have praised the Indian army and chanted slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (Victory to Mother India). Let’s see what each actor said.