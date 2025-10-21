Bollywood Mourns as Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away; Actor Shared Post Hours Before Death

Asrani also proved his versatile skills by working in various genres and languages, including Gujarati and Rajasthani films, and even ventured into direction with a few Hindi and Gujarati films. He had memorable comic partnerships with actors like Mehmood, Rajesh Khanna, and later Govinda, connecting multiple generations of comedy in Bollywood. Beyond humour, Asrani occasionally showcased his dramatic range in films like 'Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar' and 'Chala Murari Hero Banne', where he also took the director's chair. His contribution to Indian cinema is not just in laughter but also in consistency—a hallmark of a true entertainer who evolved with time, yet retained his charm and simplicity. More information about the actor's passing is awaited.