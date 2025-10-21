Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Bollywood Mourns as Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away; Actor Shared Post Hours Before Death

Renowned comic actor and Bollywood actor Asrani has bid farewell to the world. A few hours before his death, actor Asrani had shared a post.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

Asrani Latest Post

Asrani (Image: Patrika)

Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away: Renowned comic actor and veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, known by his stage name Asrani, has passed away at the age of 84. The cause of his death was not known at the time of filing this report. His last rites were performed at the Santacruz crematorium on Monday.

Posted on Social Media Account

Just a few hours before his death, the actor had posted on his social media account wishing his fans a Happy Diwali.

He was one of the most memorable comic actors in Indian cinema. In a career spanning over five decades, he worked in more than 350 films. He trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he honed his craft before entering the Hindi film industry in the mid-1960s.

Although he started with serious and supporting roles, Asrani's true talent for comedy soon came to the fore. He became a prominent star in Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, often playing the role of a lovable fool, a harassed clerk, or a humorous sidekick. His impeccable timing and expressive face made him a director's favourite.

His roles in 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', and many other classic films made him a household name in the acting fraternity.

Landmark Film 'Sholay'

One of his most iconic performances was in the landmark Hindi cinema film 'Sholay', where he played a bumbling jailer parodying Hitler, a role that became an enduring part of Indian pop culture.

Asrani also proved his versatile skills by working in various genres and languages, including Gujarati and Rajasthani films, and even ventured into direction with a few Hindi and Gujarati films. He had memorable comic partnerships with actors like Mehmood, Rajesh Khanna, and later Govinda, connecting multiple generations of comedy in Bollywood. Beyond humour, Asrani occasionally showcased his dramatic range in films like 'Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar' and 'Chala Murari Hero Banne', where he also took the director's chair. His contribution to Indian cinema is not just in laughter but also in consistency—a hallmark of a true entertainer who evolved with time, yet retained his charm and simplicity. More information about the actor's passing is awaited.

21 Oct 2025 10:38 am

