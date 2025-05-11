Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

Varun Dhawan Says, “He Was a True Magician” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a story on Instagram expressing his grief. He wrote: “I had the privilege of working with Vikram sir on ‘Badlapur’. He greatly assisted in designing my look. He was a true magician.” Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a story on Instagram expressing his grief. He wrote: “I had the privilege of working with Vikram sir on ‘Badlapur’. He greatly assisted in designing my look. He was a true magician.”

Pooja Hegde Pays Tribute Actress Pooja Hegde also wrote an emotional post. She stated that she learned a great deal from Vikram Dada. Vikram did the makeup for Pooja’s character ‘Chani’ in the film ‘Mohenjo Daro’.

Aamir Khan's Production House Pays Tribute
pic.twitter.com/6yXrPvwIc6
— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 10, 2025
Aamir Khan's production house also shared a post expressing sorrow. They wrote: "We had the opportunity to work with him on films like 'PK', 'Rang De Basanti', and 'Dangal'. He was not only a superb makeup artist but also a wonderful human being."

Devendra Fadnavis Also Expresses Grief Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and CM Devendra Fadnavis also expressed their condolences. The CM said: “Vikram Gaikwad had won seven national awards. He made the impossible possible through makeup. This is a huge loss for the art world.”

Ranveer Singh Expresses Grief
Celebrities pay tribute to Vikram Gaikwad
Actor Ranveer Singh shared an emotional post on his Instagram story remembering him. In it, Ranveer Singh wrote 'Dada' while creating a broken heart emoji.