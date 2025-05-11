Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

Vikram Gaikwad Death: Renowned makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, who worked in major films like ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Dangal’, ‘PK’, and ‘Mohenjo Daro’, has passed away. His death has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with artists paying heartfelt tributes.
Varun Dhawan Says, “He Was a True Magician”
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a story on Instagram expressing his grief. He wrote: “I had the privilege of working with Vikram sir on ‘Badlapur’. He greatly assisted in designing my look. He was a true magician.”
Pooja Hegde Pays Tribute
Actress Pooja Hegde also wrote an emotional post. She stated that she learned a great deal from Vikram Dada. Vikram did the makeup for Pooja’s character ‘Chani’ in the film ‘Mohenjo Daro’.
Aamir Khan’s Production House Pays Tribute
Aamir Khan’s production house also shared a post expressing sorrow. They wrote: “We had the opportunity to work with him on films like ‘PK’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, and ‘Dangal’. He was not only a superb makeup artist but also a wonderful human being.”
Devendra Fadnavis Also Expresses Grief
Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and CM Devendra Fadnavis also expressed their condolences. The CM said: “Vikram Gaikwad had won seven national awards. He made the impossible possible through makeup. This is a huge loss for the art world.”
Ranveer Singh Expresses Grief
Actor Ranveer Singh shared an emotional post on his Instagram story remembering him. In it, Ranveer Singh wrote ‘Dada’ while creating a broken heart emoji.
Vikram Gaikwad’s Filmography
Vikram Gaikwad worked in several superhit films during his career. These include films like Dangal, Uri, 3 Idiots, PK, Rang De Basanti, Badlapur, Omkara, Mohenjo Daro, and The Dirty Picture.
Vikram Gaikwad’s Last Rites
His last rites were performed on Saturday evening at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Many people from the film industry came to pay their last respects.