scriptBollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bollywood

Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

National Award-winning makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad passed away yesterday, casting a pall of gloom over Bollywood. Celebrities are paying tribute to him on social media.

May 11, 2025 / 01:06 pm

Patrika Desk

vikram-gaikwad-death-award-winner-makeup-artist-bollywood-tribute
Vikram Gaikwad Death: Renowned makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, who worked in major films like ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Dangal’, ‘PK’, and ‘Mohenjo Daro’, has passed away. His death has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with artists paying heartfelt tributes.

Varun Dhawan Says, “He Was a True Magician”

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a story on Instagram expressing his grief. He wrote: “I had the privilege of working with Vikram sir on ‘Badlapur’. He greatly assisted in designing my look. He was a true magician.”

Pooja Hegde Pays Tribute

Actress Pooja Hegde also wrote an emotional post. She stated that she learned a great deal from Vikram Dada. Vikram did the makeup for Pooja’s character ‘Chani’ in the film ‘Mohenjo Daro’.

Aamir Khan’s Production House Pays Tribute

Aamir Khan’s production house also shared a post expressing sorrow. They wrote: “We had the opportunity to work with him on films like ‘PK’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, and ‘Dangal’. He was not only a superb makeup artist but also a wonderful human being.”

Devendra Fadnavis Also Expresses Grief

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and CM Devendra Fadnavis also expressed their condolences. The CM said: “Vikram Gaikwad had won seven national awards. He made the impossible possible through makeup. This is a huge loss for the art world.”

Ranveer Singh Expresses Grief

Vikram Gaikwad Death
Celebrities pay tribute to Vikram Gaikwad
Actor Ranveer Singh shared an emotional post on his Instagram story remembering him. In it, Ranveer Singh wrote ‘Dada’ while creating a broken heart emoji.

Vikram Gaikwad’s Filmography

Vikram Gaikwad worked in several superhit films during his career. These include films like Dangal, Uri, 3 Idiots, PK, Rang De Basanti, Badlapur, Omkara, Mohenjo Daro, and The Dirty Picture.

Vikram Gaikwad’s Last Rites

His last rites were performed on Saturday evening at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Many people from the film industry came to pay their last respects.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’

National News

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’

in 4 hours

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

in 3 hours

IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

Sports

IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

in 4 hours

Chota Rajan Acquitted in 21 Year Old Attempted Murder Case

National News

Chota Rajan Acquitted in 21 Year Old Attempted Murder Case

in 4 hours

Latest Bollywood

Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

Bollywood

Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

in 5 hours

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

in 3 hours

Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals

News

Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals

14 hours ago

Bollywood Single Mothers: These Actresses Show Strength After Divorce

Bollywood

Bollywood Single Mothers: These Actresses Show Strength After Divorce

17 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Shatters Previous Record

मनोरंजन

Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Shatters Previous Record

in 5 hours

Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

बॉलीवुड

Bollywood Mourns National Award-Winning Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad

in 5 hours

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

मनोरंजन

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

in 3 hours

Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals

न्यूज़

Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals

14 hours ago

Pakistan Blocks Indian YouTuber's Channel Amidst Rising Tensions

मनोरंजन

Pakistan Blocks Indian YouTuber's Channel Amidst Rising Tensions

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.