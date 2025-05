Bollywood Mourns: Wing Commander L.K. Dutta, Father of Lara Dutta, Passes Away

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta’s father, L.K. Dutta, passed away. On Friday morning, Lara, along with her husband, tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, attended her father’s funeral in Mumbai.

May 31, 2025

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta’s father, Wing Commander (Retd.) L.K. Dutta, passed away, leaving the film industry and her fans in mourning. On Friday morning, Lara, along with her husband, tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, attended her father’s funeral in Mumbai. Lara was visibly emotional during the ceremony. Several pictures of her, reflecting her grief, have gone viral on social media.

