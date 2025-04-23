Bollywood Outraged After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has shocked the world. Terrorists massacred 26 people, including two foreign nationals. Bollywood stars have also expressed their anger over the incident.
Bollywood Celebrities React to Pahalgam Terror Attack: The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has sent shockwaves across the nation. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, sparking widespread anger and outrage. Terrorists reportedly targeted individuals based on their religion, resulting in a wave of grief and condemnation across social media. Amidst the calls for justice, Bollywood celebrities have also voiced their anger and sorrow. Vicky Kaushal, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt are among those who have shared their reactions, expressing a collective desire for justice for the victims.
Bollywood Celebrities React to Pahalgam Terror Attack
Siddharth Malhotra
The terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is a cowardly act. I have complete faith in our armed forces, and I am confident they will take the necessary action and deliver justice to the people. My prayers and condolences are with the families of the innocent victims. Jai Hind.
Karan Johar
This is a heartbreaking incident… My prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this attack.
Vicky Kaushal
The pain of the families who lost their loved ones in this inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam is unimaginable. My deepest condolences and prayers. I hope the perpetrators behind this horrific act of barbarism receive the strictest possible punishment.
Sanjay Dutt
They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) to give them what they deserve.
Raveena Tandon
Om Shanti. Condolences. Words cannot express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims. It’s time we all let go of petty in-house fighting, unite and realise the true enemy. https://t.co/zSUIGHo1QP
Bhagyashree
Innocent lives lost! I am shattered to see what the miscreants have done in Kashmir. We, the Indians, urge the PM (@PMOIndia) to see to it that those who have committed this heinous act are brought to justice. #Kashmir
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher shared an emotional video where he is seen shedding tears. In the video caption, he wrote, “Wrong…Wrong…Wrong! Pahalgam Massacre! Words are impotent today.” In the video, he expressed his deep sorrow and anger over the killing of 27 Hindus in Pahalgam, stating that he has witnessed such events in Kashmir throughout his life and that words are insufficient to describe the pain.