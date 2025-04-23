scriptBollywood Outraged After Pahalgam Terror Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Bollywood Outraged After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has shocked the world. Terrorists massacred 26 people, including two foreign nationals. Bollywood stars have also expressed their anger over the incident.

Apr 23, 2025 / 10:16 am

Patrika Desk

Pahalgam Terror Attack

बॉलीवुड सितारों का छलका पहलगाम आतंकी हमले पर दर्द

Bollywood Celebrities React to Pahalgam Terror Attack: The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has sent shockwaves across the nation. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, sparking widespread anger and outrage. Terrorists reportedly targeted individuals based on their religion, resulting in a wave of grief and condemnation across social media. Amidst the calls for justice, Bollywood celebrities have also voiced their anger and sorrow. Vicky Kaushal, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt are among those who have shared their reactions, expressing a collective desire for justice for the victims.

Bollywood Celebrities React to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Siddharth Malhotra

The terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is a cowardly act. I have complete faith in our armed forces, and I am confident they will take the necessary action and deliver justice to the people. My prayers and condolences are with the families of the innocent victims. Jai Hind.
Pahalgam Terror Attack

Karan Johar

This is a heartbreaking incident… My prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this attack.

Vicky Kaushal

The pain of the families who lost their loved ones in this inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam is unimaginable. My deepest condolences and prayers. I hope the perpetrators behind this horrific act of barbarism receive the strictest possible punishment.
Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sanjay Dutt

They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) to give them what they deserve.

Raveena Tandon

Om Shanti. Condolences. Words cannot express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims. It’s time we all let go of petty in-house fighting, unite and realise the true enemy. https://t.co/zSUIGHo1QP

Bhagyashree

Innocent lives lost! I am shattered to see what the miscreants have done in Kashmir. We, the Indians, urge the PM (@PMOIndia) to see to it that those who have committed this heinous act are brought to justice. #Kashmir

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher shared an emotional video where he is seen shedding tears. In the video caption, he wrote, “Wrong…Wrong…Wrong! Pahalgam Massacre! Words are impotent today.” In the video, he expressed his deep sorrow and anger over the killing of 27 Hindus in Pahalgam, stating that he has witnessed such events in Kashmir throughout his life and that words are insufficient to describe the pain.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bollywood Outraged After Pahalgam Terror Attack

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed

National News

Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed

in 4 hours

Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit, Returns to India

National News

Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit, Returns to India

in 58 minutes

Pahalgam terror attack: 27 innocents killed, Amit Shah reaches Kashmir; alert in Delhi, Mumbai

National News

Pahalgam terror attack: 27 innocents killed, Amit Shah reaches Kashmir; alert in Delhi, Mumbai

6 hours ago

Pahalgam terror attack: Locals chant ‘Pakistan wake up’, BJP leaders vow strong response

National News

Pahalgam terror attack: Locals chant ‘Pakistan wake up’, BJP leaders vow strong response

6 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Smashes ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ in Tuesday Showdown

Bollywood

Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Smashes ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ in Tuesday Showdown

in 2 hours

Mukesh Khanna Appeals for ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ on Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary

Bollywood

Mukesh Khanna Appeals for ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ on Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary

12 hours ago

Kartik Aaryan’s Nagzilla: Bollywood Actor Enters the World of Snakes

Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan’s Nagzilla: Bollywood Actor Enters the World of Snakes

12 hours ago

Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image

Entertainment

Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image

22 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

Bollywood Outraged After Pahalgam Terror Attack

बॉलीवुड

Bollywood Outraged After Pahalgam Terror Attack

in 3 hours

Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Smashes ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ in Tuesday Showdown

बॉलीवुड

Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Smashes ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ in Tuesday Showdown

in 2 hours

Mukesh Khanna Appeals for ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ on Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary

बॉलीवुड

Mukesh Khanna Appeals for ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ on Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary

12 hours ago

Kartik Aaryan’s Nagzilla: Bollywood Actor Enters the World of Snakes

बॉलीवुड

Kartik Aaryan’s Nagzilla: Bollywood Actor Enters the World of Snakes

12 hours ago

Saif Ali Khan's New Home in Qatar: Actor Reveals Unique Features

मनोरंजन

Saif Ali Khan's New Home in Qatar: Actor Reveals Unique Features

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.