Bollywood Single Mothers: These Actresses Show Strength After Divorce
From Poonam Dhillon to Karisma Kapoor, These Bollywood Actresses Showcased the Strength of Single Mothers This headline highlights Bollywood actresses who have demonstrated resilience and strength as single mothers following their divorces.
Single Mothers’ Story: The saying, “Mother is the temple, mother is worship, there is no one greater than mother,” is absolutely true. A mother’s love is the most precious and special thing in this world. She is ready to endure every hardship, even in adverse circumstances, for her children.
Bollywood also has many such strong mothers who have single-handedly raised their children. Even after separating from their husbands, they not only fulfilled their duty as mothers but also ably shouldered the responsibility of a father. Today, all these actresses are an inspiration to millions.
Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May, so that we can express our gratitude to our mothers for their sacrifice, love, and dedication.
Poonam Dhillon:
Poonam Dhillon showcased her acting prowess in many hit Bollywood films during the 80s and 90s. While portraying glamorous characters on screen, Poonam also exemplified a strong and independent woman in real life.
She married businessman Ashok Thakeria, but their relationship ended after a few years. After the divorce, Poonam single-handedly raised her two children, daughter Paloma and son Anmol. She worked very hard to give her children a good life. Today, both her children are doing exceptionally well in the industry.
Karisma Kapoor:
Karisma Kapoor is not only a brilliant actress but also a strong and inspiring single mother. She married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003, but the relationship didn’t last. Differences arose between them, and they eventually divorced in 2016. After the divorce, she took full responsibility for her two children, Samaira and Kiaan. She distanced herself somewhat from films to focus entirely on her children. She has been seen at their school events. Karisma also regularly shares moments spent with her children on social media.
Amrita Singh:
Amrita Singh made a distinct mark in Bollywood during the 90s. She married actor Saif Ali Khan, but the relationship didn’t last, and they divorced. After the divorce, Amrita Singh single-handedly raised her two children—Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
She not only gave her children abundant love and care as a mother but also played the role of a father. Sara Ali Khan has often praised her mother on public platforms, stating that her mother’s hard work and sacrifice are behind her success.
Today, Amrita Singh is known not only as a brilliant actress but also as a strong and inspiring single mother, setting an example for all.
Pooja Bedi:
Well-known actress Pooja Bedi worked in several films during the 90s. She married Farhan Furniturewala in 1994. They had two children, daughter Alaya and son Omar. However, their relationship ended in 2003, and they divorced. After the divorce, Pooja single-handedly raised her children and established herself as a strong single mother. Today, her daughter Alaya Furniturewala is an emerging actress in Bollywood.