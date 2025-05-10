Bollywood Single Mothers: These Actresses Show Strength After Divorce

Bollywood also has many such strong mothers who have single-handedly raised their children. Even after separating from their husbands, they not only fulfilled their duty as mothers but also ably shouldered the responsibility of a father. Today, all these actresses are an inspiration to millions.

Poonam Dhillon: Poonam Dhillon showcased her acting prowess in many hit Bollywood films during the 80s and 90s. While portraying glamorous characters on screen, Poonam also exemplified a strong and independent woman in real life. Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May, so that we can express our gratitude to our mothers for their sacrifice, love, and dedication.

She married businessman Ashok Thakeria, but their relationship ended after a few years. After the divorce, Poonam single-handedly raised her two children, daughter Paloma and son Anmol. She worked very hard to give her children a good life. Today, both her children are doing exceptionally well in the industry.

Karisma Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor is not only a brilliant actress but also a strong and inspiring single mother. She married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003, but the relationship didn’t last. Differences arose between them, and they eventually divorced in 2016. After the divorce, she took full responsibility for her two children, Samaira and Kiaan. She distanced herself somewhat from films to focus entirely on her children. She has been seen at their school events. Karisma also regularly shares moments spent with her children on social media.

Amrita Singh: Amrita Singh made a distinct mark in Bollywood during the 90s. She married actor Saif Ali Khan, but the relationship didn’t last, and they divorced. After the divorce, Amrita Singh single-handedly raised her two children—Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan- She not only gave her children abundant love and care as a mother but also played the role of a father. Sara Ali Khan has often praised her mother on public platforms, stating that her mother's hard work and sacrifice are behind her success.