Bollywood

Bollywood Stars Who Lost The Battle Against Cancer

Bollywood Stars Lost to Cancer: From Irrfan Khan and Rajkumar to Nargis This headline refers to the heartbreaking reality of several Bollywood stars succumbing to cancer. The article would go on to detail the lives and careers of these actors, highlighting their contributions to the film industry and the impact of their untimely deaths. The mention of specific actors like Irrfan Khan, Rajkumar, and Nargis suggests a focus on prominent figures whose battles with the disease resonated deeply with the public. The overall tone would likely be somber and reflective, acknowledging the loss while celebrating the legacies of these talented individuals.

Apr 30, 2025 / 07:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Cancer Disease: Bollywood has lost many shining stars prematurely, with cancer being a major cause of their deaths. Today is the death anniversary of actor Rishi Kapoor, who succumbed to blood cancer five years ago. This deadly disease has claimed many of our favourite stars. The list is long, so today we will tell you about some well-known stars who fought cancer but ultimately couldn’t defeat it.

Irrfan Khan

On 29 April 2020, the world lost a talented actor, Irrfan Khan. He passed away battling the deadly disease neuroendocrine tumour cancer. He was undergoing treatment in London, where he had completed four rounds of chemotherapy. However, he could not be saved. He gave a stellar performance in his last film, Angrezi Medium, winning the hearts of the audience.

Rishi Kapoor

On 30 April 2020, just a day after Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor also passed away due to cancer. He underwent prolonged treatment battling blood cancer (leukaemia). He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital. His death caused immense grief in the film industry and among fans. His contributions to films like Bobby, Karz, and Agneepath will always be remembered.

Vinod Khanna, Tom Alter, Rajesh Khanna also included in the list

The list of actors who lost their battle with cancer also includes Vinod Khanna, who suffered from blood cancer. Khanna fought a long battle against cancer, but he passed away on 27 April 2017 at the age of 70.
Tom Alter
Tom Alter
Similarly, Tom Alter, the ‘Englishman’ of Indian films, also had cancer. He died of skin cancer in 2017.

While Bollywood’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, suffered from bladder cancer. The actor breathed his last on 18 July 2012 at the age of 69.

Feroz Khan suffered from cancer

Actor Feroz Khan is counted among the dashing and successful actors of the film industry. Feroz Khan, who worked in many superhit films, had lung cancer, due to which he passed away on 27 April 2009 at the age of 69.

Cancer claimed Nargis Dutt and Rajkumar

Actress Nargis Dutt also died due to cancer. She had pancreatic cancer, due to which she passed away in 1981.

Actor Rajkumar passed away in Mumbai on 3 July 1996. His death was due to throat cancer. He was 69 years old at the time. Rajkumar kept his deadly illness a secret until his death.
The list of stars who said goodbye to the world after succumbing to cancer also includes Atul Parchure, an actor seen in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bollywood Stars Who Lost The Battle Against Cancer

