Bollywood Stars Who Lost The Battle Against Cancer

Irrfan Khan On 29 April 2020, the world lost a talented actor, Irrfan Khan. He passed away battling the deadly disease neuroendocrine tumour cancer. He was undergoing treatment in London, where he had completed four rounds of chemotherapy. However, he could not be saved. He gave a stellar performance in his last film, Angrezi Medium, winning the hearts of the audience.

Rishi Kapoor On 30 April 2020, just a day after Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor also passed away due to cancer. He underwent prolonged treatment battling blood cancer (leukaemia). He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital. His death caused immense grief in the film industry and among fans. His contributions to films like Bobby, Karz, and Agneepath will always be remembered.

Vinod Khanna, Tom Alter, Rajesh Khanna also included in the list The list of actors who lost their battle with cancer also includes Vinod Khanna, who suffered from blood cancer. Khanna fought a long battle against cancer, but he passed away on 27 April 2017 at the age of 70.

Tom Alter Similarly, Tom Alter, the 'Englishman' of Indian films, also had cancer. He died of skin cancer in 2017. While Bollywood's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, suffered from bladder cancer. The actor breathed his last on 18 July 2012 at the age of 69.

Feroz Khan suffered from cancer Actor Feroz Khan is counted among the dashing and successful actors of the film industry. Feroz Khan, who worked in many superhit films, had lung cancer, due to which he passed away on 27 April 2009 at the age of 69.

Cancer claimed Nargis Dutt and Rajkumar Actress Nargis Dutt also died due to cancer. She had pancreatic cancer, due to which she passed away in 1981. Actor Rajkumar passed away in Mumbai on 3 July 1996. His death was due to throat cancer. He was 69 years old at the time. Rajkumar kept his deadly illness a secret until his death.

The list of stars who said goodbye to the world after succumbing to cancer also includes Atul Parchure, an actor seen in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show.