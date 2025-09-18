‘Ba***ds’ of Bollywood’s X: Celeb Reviews Before You Watch

Rahul Dholakia shared a picture of the screening on X and wrote, “The first episode of Aryan Khan’s @NetflixIndia show is so entertaining and fun!! Brother, it has to be binged!!! Congratulations on the amazing creation with Manav and Aryan. I want to say well done to the entire team! Guys, it was a lot of fun – the public should watch it – watch it – binge-watch it! Kids, you did an amazing job, wow.”