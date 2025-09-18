‘Ba***ds’ of Bollywood’s X: Celeb Reviews Before You Watch

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood X Review: Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to showcase his talent not in acting, but in direction. He is directing the Netflix series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’. The series stars Bobby Deol, Saher Bambba, Lakshya Lalwani, and Raghav Juyal. The series will be released today, 18 September 2025, and viewers can watch it from 12:30 PM.
Aryan and the series' star cast discussed the good and bad aspects of Bollywood in an interview. While most star kids pursue acting careers, Aryan has chosen to showcase his creativity and vision from behind the camera.
‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ portrays the world hidden behind the glamour of Bollywood. The story revolves around an outsider and his friends who try to make their mark in the film industry. The series features drama, humour, and unexpected twists, showcasing the challenges and sacrifices involved in achieving fame. Reports suggest the series will have seven episodes.
Rahul Dholakia shared a picture of the screening on X and wrote, “The first episode of Aryan Khan’s @NetflixIndia show is so entertaining and fun!! Brother, it has to be binged!!! Congratulations on the amazing creation with Manav and Aryan. I want to say well done to the entire team! Guys, it was a lot of fun – the public should watch it – watch it – binge-watch it! Kids, you did an amazing job, wow.”
Raghav Juyal said, “The good thing about Bollywood is that I have been getting work for 15 years and my home is running. There is nothing bad about it.”
Bobby Deol expressed his love for Bollywood, stating, “There are good and bad aspects to anything you love. I am who I am because of Bollywood. Every profession has its good and bad. Nothing seems worse than what gives us fame and love.”
Farah Khan also shared a picture of the screening on her Instagram, which included an Easter egg. In the caption, she wrote, “My boy! The kindest, sweetest, most talented and hardworking director I’ve had the privilege of choreographing for… @aryan #theB***dsofBollywood ❤️ lov u.”
Aakash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, along with Aryan’s sister-in-law Radhika Merchant, attended the premiere of Aryan Khan's debut show, highlighting the support he receives in Bollywood. Now it remains to be seen what wonders Aryan will showcase with ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’.