Bollywood’s Famous Couple Becomes Part-Time Farmers, Growing Plenty of Vegetables at Home

In this garden, the couple grows tomatoes, pumpkins, gourds, bitter gourds, chilies, and various leafy vegetables. The most significant aspect is that they do not use chemically treated fertilisers bought from the market to grow vegetables. They use fertilisers that are good for the environment. This fertiliser is made from biogas waste, meaning the waste material used to produce biogas is used to create this fertiliser. The couple did this because they want to live an eco-friendly life. Both consulted a specialised company in biofuels to ensure they could grow fresh and organic vegetables at home without causing pollution.