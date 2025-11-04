Bollywood’s Famous Couple Becomes Part-Time Farmers, Growing Plenty of Vegetables at Home

Jackky and Rakul's home (Image: Patrika)
Bollywood couple turn part-time farmers: This famous Bollywood couple is in the headlines, first for their dating, then their wedding, and now for becoming farmers. We are talking about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The couple has now become part-time farmers. This news has surprised their fans, and everyone is asking them questions. Let's find out why they took this step and where they have grown vegetables.
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh recently showed their Bandra-based apartment to the public. The couple has kept the environment in mind in their home, and it also shows a fantastic blend of modern luxury. Jackky Bhagnani lives in the Pooja Casa building in Bandra. His home offers a comfortable atmosphere with muted tones and an open layout.
Jackky and Rakul's apartment has a very large living area, which is connected to a comfortable lounge. Additionally, there is a beautiful dining section and a well-appointed bar corner. The home's balcony opens directly onto a serene swimming pool, giving the space a resort-like feel. This poolside area is one of Jackky's favourite spots to relax, where the couple often parties and enjoys with friends and family.
The most special and unique feature of the couple's home is the kitchen garden on their rooftop, which shows that both Jackky and Rakul are deeply connected to nature. Jackky mentioned that this garden started as a sustainable experiment and they liked it so much that it became their passion.
In this garden, the couple grows tomatoes, pumpkins, gourds, bitter gourds, chilies, and various leafy vegetables. The most significant aspect is that they do not use chemically treated fertilisers bought from the market to grow vegetables. They use fertilisers that are good for the environment. This fertiliser is made from biogas waste, meaning the waste material used to produce biogas is used to create this fertiliser. The couple did this because they want to live an eco-friendly life. Both consulted a specialised company in biofuels to ensure they could grow fresh and organic vegetables at home without causing pollution.
The home's living and lounge area can also be converted into a private theatre when needed. The house is mostly decorated in muted tones, in line with contemporary modern homes. Every small detail in the house reflects Jackky and Rakul's love for art and their preference for a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending