Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Bollywood’s Famous Couple Becomes Part-Time Farmers, Growing Plenty of Vegetables at Home

A couple in the film industry has decided to grow their own vegetables at home. They do not buy chemical fertilisers from the market but make their own. Everyone is astonished upon seeing their home.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh became part-time farmers

Jackky and Rakul's home (Image: Patrika)

Bollywood couple turn part-time farmers: This famous Bollywood couple is in the headlines, first for their dating, then their wedding, and now for becoming farmers. We are talking about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The couple has now become part-time farmers. This news has surprised their fans, and everyone is asking them questions. Let's find out why they took this step and where they have grown vegetables.

Jackky and Rakul's Grand Home

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh recently showed their Bandra-based apartment to the public. The couple has kept the environment in mind in their home, and it also shows a fantastic blend of modern luxury. Jackky Bhagnani lives in the Pooja Casa building in Bandra. His home offers a comfortable atmosphere with muted tones and an open layout.

The Couple's Living Area is Exquisite

Jackky and Rakul's apartment has a very large living area, which is connected to a comfortable lounge. Additionally, there is a beautiful dining section and a well-appointed bar corner. The home's balcony opens directly onto a serene swimming pool, giving the space a resort-like feel. This poolside area is one of Jackky's favourite spots to relax, where the couple often parties and enjoys with friends and family.

Organic Kitchen Garden on the Rooftop

The most special and unique feature of the couple's home is the kitchen garden on their rooftop, which shows that both Jackky and Rakul are deeply connected to nature. Jackky mentioned that this garden started as a sustainable experiment and they liked it so much that it became their passion.

Growing Vegetables in the Garden

In this garden, the couple grows tomatoes, pumpkins, gourds, bitter gourds, chilies, and various leafy vegetables. The most significant aspect is that they do not use chemically treated fertilisers bought from the market to grow vegetables. They use fertilisers that are good for the environment. This fertiliser is made from biogas waste, meaning the waste material used to produce biogas is used to create this fertiliser. The couple did this because they want to live an eco-friendly life. Both consulted a specialised company in biofuels to ensure they could grow fresh and organic vegetables at home without causing pollution.

Mini Cinema Hall at Home

The home's living and lounge area can also be converted into a private theatre when needed. The house is mostly decorated in muted tones, in line with contemporary modern homes. Every small detail in the house reflects Jackky and Rakul's love for art and their preference for a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 11:10 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bollywood’s Famous Couple Becomes Part-Time Farmers, Growing Plenty of Vegetables at Home

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Hollywood Actor Recreates Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic 'King' Look, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

'ये सच है या मजाक...' 5 महीने पहले आ चुका था शाहरुख के इस फिल्म का लुक, और अब ऐसा है मेकओवर
Bollywood

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Wins First World Cup: Bollywood Celebrates ‘Nari Shakti’

indian women cricket team won world cup
Bollywood

Niece of Famous Superstar Makes Bollywood Debut, Will Be Seen With This New Hero

Akshay Kumar NIece simar bhatia Entry In Bollywood
Bollywood

Arpita Khan’s Restaurant Menu Sparks Outrage Over Exorbitant Prices

एक निवाला खाने के लिए देना होगा भारी दाम, सलमान की बहन अर्पिता खान के रेस्टोरेंट मेन्यू देख उड़ जाएंगे होश
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday: Renovation at 'Mannat' Raises Questions About Fan Greetings, New Plan Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.