Esha and Hema Malini Arrive at Crematorium for Dharmendra’s Last Rites Along With These Celebrities

Dharmendra (Image: X)
Dharmendra Death: Big news is coming about Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra. According to reports, Dharmendra has passed away. This news has broken the hearts of his fans on social media. The actor was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and was discharged on November 12. However, an update now states that he is no more.
He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital recently due to a severe deterioration in his health. The demise of Bollywood's 'He-Man' has plunged the film industry and his millions of fans into mourning. His wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol arrived at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai to bid him a final farewell.
In this moment of grief, several major Bollywood stars—including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aamir Khan—were also present, offering emotional tributes to their beloved actor with teary eyes. Dharmendra’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, yet his films and his remarkable persona will forever remain etched in the hearts of his fans.
In fact, Dharmendra’s 90th birthday was on December 8. The family had even begun preparations for his birthday celebration, but just 14 days before the special day, he bid farewell to this world forever.
Talking about Dharmendra’s work front, his last contribution was to the film IKKISH, where he made the movie even more memorable with his voice. Before this, he was seen in Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor’s film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Now, his final film will be Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending