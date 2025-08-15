Border 2: Patriotism to Reignite on Special 2026 Release Date

Border 2 Release Date: Actor Sunny Deol, after a long gap in Bollywood following the success of Gadar 2, is once again in the headlines. The release date of his new film, Border 2, has been finalised. Fans had been eagerly awaiting this film, and their wait is finally over. While the entire nation celebrated Independence Day on 15 August, Sunny Deol gave his fans a big surprise. He announced the release date of his film Border 2 along with a special message.