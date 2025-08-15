Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Border 2: Patriotism to Reignite on Special 2026 Release Date

Sunny Deol's film 'Border 2's release date has been announced. Fans, who have been eagerly awaiting its release, can finally rejoice.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

Border 2 Release Date: Actor Sunny Deol, after a long gap in Bollywood following the success of Gadar 2, is once again in the headlines. The release date of his new film, Border 2, has been finalised. Fans had been eagerly awaiting this film, and their wait is finally over. While the entire nation celebrated Independence Day on 15 August, Sunny Deol gave his fans a big surprise. He announced the release date of his film Border 2 along with a special message.

‘Border 2’ Release Date Announced

Sunny Deol shared a motion picture on his Instagram account, revealing the release date of Border 2. Border 2 will be released on 22 January 2026. Along with the announcement, the actor wrote in the caption, “Fighting for Hindustan, once again. Border 2, arriving in cinemas on 22 January 2026.” Fans are excited about this announcement, sharing heart and fire emojis in response to the post.

Release Date Finalised on Independence Day

The film ‘Border 2’ is a sequel to the 1997 film Border. The first part was directed by J.P. Dutta, while the sequel is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Gulshan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The first part, Border, was based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war and starred Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhi Gulzar, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee in lead roles.

Shooting of Border 2 Complete

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. There is considerable excitement among viewers for this film. While Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, and Diljit Dosanjh have completed filming, post-production work is currently underway. Now, the film's release date has been announced.

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 12:37 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Border 2: Patriotism to Reignite on Special 2026 Release Date
