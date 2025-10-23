Box Office Collection Day 2: ‘Thamma’ or ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ – Who Broke Whose Record in Terms of Earnings?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: While several films are released in Bollywood every week, ranging from horror to romance, action, and suspense thrillers, some become box office hits and others falter. However, big-budget films are also released during festivals like Eid or Diwali. This Diwali, two films opened their accounts at the box office: Harshvardhan's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Thamma'. Both films performed exceptionally well on their opening day. Let's find out how their box office collection fared on the second day, and who emerged victorious over whom.