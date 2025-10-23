Box Office Collection Day 2: ‘Thamma’ or ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ – Who Broke Whose Record in Terms of Earnings?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2 (Image: IMDb)
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: While several films are released in Bollywood every week, ranging from horror to romance, action, and suspense thrillers, some become box office hits and others falter. However, big-budget films are also released during festivals like Eid or Diwali. This Diwali, two films opened their accounts at the box office: Harshvardhan's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Thamma'. Both films performed exceptionally well on their opening day. Let's find out how their box office collection fared on the second day, and who emerged victorious over whom.
According to reports, both films had a good collection on their release day. Ayushmann Khurrana's film earned ₹25.11 crore at the box office on its first day, while Harshvardhan's movie grossed approximately ₹8.50 crore.
Regarding the box office collection of both films on the second day, the Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thamma continued to receive audience love, collecting ₹18.75 crore net at the box office. Meanwhile, Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane... fell significantly behind on the second day, earning a total of ₹7.50 crore. Accordingly, Thamma earned approximately ₹42 crore in the first two days, while Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat grossed around ₹16.50 crore.
Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that while the big-budget horror-comedy 'Thamma' had a good start at the box office and maintained its hold on the second day, 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' lagged behind in capturing the audience's attention.
In comparison to other films, according to sacnilk, 'Thamma', a horror-comedy, has fallen behind the second-day earnings of 'Stree 2', a film in the same genre starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Stree 2 had earned approximately ₹91 crore on its second day of release.
When it comes to romantic dramas, according to Sacnilk, 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' has surpassed the romantic film 'Dhadak 2', which was released in August. 'Dhadak 2', starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri, had only managed to earn a total of ₹7.5 crore by its second day of release.
It is worth noting that on the second day, 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' has surpassed the lifetime collections of films like 'The Bhootani' (₹12.52 crore) and 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' (₹12.25 crore) in terms of earnings.
Comparing the two films, Ayushmann and Rashmika's 'Thamma' has significantly left 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' behind in the first two days. However, it is only the second day of release, and who knows, the tables might turn in the coming days.
