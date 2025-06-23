Calls to Ban Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardarji 3' Grow Amidst Controversy Over Pakistani Actress

Calls to Ban the Film Reports indicate that the film features Pakistani actors such as Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela. This casting choice has ignited protests. The Maharashtra BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi, an organisation, has demanded a ban on the film.

The organisation argues that while Pakistan continues to spread hatred against India and Indian soldiers are martyred at the border, employing Pakistani actors in Indian films is an insult to the nation. They claim the film goes against national sentiment and disrespects the security forces.