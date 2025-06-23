scriptCalls to Ban Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardarji 3' Grow Amidst Controversy Over Pakistani Actress | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Calls to Ban Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardarji 3' Grow Amidst Controversy Over Pakistani Actress

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film is facing controversy over the inclusion of Pakistani actors. This has led to public protests.

Jun 23, 2025 / 11:22 am

Patrika Desk

Sardarji 3: Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film ‘Sardarji 3’ has landed in controversy. Scheduled for release on 27 June 2025, the film is facing backlash over the inclusion of several Pakistani actors, sparking a debate that is rapidly gaining traction.

Calls to Ban the Film

Reports indicate that the film features Pakistani actors such as Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela. This casting choice has ignited protests. The Maharashtra BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi, an organisation, has demanded a ban on the film.
The organisation argues that while Pakistan continues to spread hatred against India and Indian soldiers are martyred at the border, employing Pakistani actors in Indian films is an insult to the nation. They claim the film goes against national sentiment and disrespects the security forces.
 
 
 
 
 
Protest Over Pakistani Actress

The organisation has also urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny the film a release permit, arguing that no film should be approved given the strained relationship between India and Pakistan. The organisation has warned that the film will not be allowed to release without action. So far, neither the film’s producers nor Diljit Dosanjh have responded to this controversy. The film’s release now appears uncertain. While Diljit’s previous two ‘Sardarji’ films were well-received, this controversy is expected to impact the success of the third instalment.

