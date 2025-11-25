Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband of Domestic Violence, Marriage Hits Snag After 14 Years

Celina Jaitly (Image: Patrika)
Celina Jaitly Files Case Against Husband: Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has once again come into the limelight. She has filed a serious domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Hogg. This news has created a stir on social media, with people questioning the actress. The actress has also been in the news for a while regarding her brother, retired Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been missing for 14 months.
In this context, actress Celina Jaitly has approached a Mumbai court under the Domestic Violence Act against her husband, accusing him of cruelty, molestation, and continuous domestic violence. She has also demanded ₹50 crore for the loss of her income due to her husband. Following Celina's petition, a Mumbai court has issued a formal notice to Hogg.
According to an Etimes report, the 44-year-old actress Celina Jaitly is being represented in court by a team from the prestigious law firm Karanjawala & Company. The petition alleges that Celina has been a victim of "continuous domestic violence" at the hands of Peter Hogg.
Celina has sought ₹10 lakh as monthly maintenance from Peter and compensation of ₹50 crore. In her petition, the actress has also appealed to prevent her husband, Peter Hogg, from entering her Mumbai home and has sought custody of their three children – Winston, Viraj, and Arthur.
Celina Jaitly and Peter Hogg tied the knot in a private ceremony in Austria in 2011. A year after their marriage, in March 2012, they became parents to twin sons. They had another set of twin sons in 2017, but the family suffered a profound tragedy when one of them passed away due to a congenital heart defect (Hypoplastic Heart Syndrome).
