Bollywood

Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband of Domestic Violence, Marriage Hits Snag After 14 Years

Big news is coming regarding Celina Jaitly. She has filed a case against her husband. In which she has made allegations of domestic violence and cruelty.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case on Husband

Celina Jaitly (Image: Patrika)

Celina Jaitly Files Case Against Husband: Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has once again come into the limelight. She has filed a serious domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Hogg. This news has created a stir on social media, with people questioning the actress. The actress has also been in the news for a while regarding her brother, retired Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been missing for 14 months.

Celina Jaitly Levels Serious Allegations Against Husband

In this context, actress Celina Jaitly has approached a Mumbai court under the Domestic Violence Act against her husband, accusing him of cruelty, molestation, and continuous domestic violence. She has also demanded ₹50 crore for the loss of her income due to her husband. Following Celina's petition, a Mumbai court has issued a formal notice to Hogg.

Actress Claims to be a Victim of Continuous Violence in Petition

According to an Etimes report, the 44-year-old actress Celina Jaitly is being represented in court by a team from the prestigious law firm Karanjawala & Company. The petition alleges that Celina has been a victim of "continuous domestic violence" at the hands of Peter Hogg.

Celina has sought ₹10 lakh as monthly maintenance from Peter and compensation of ₹50 crore. In her petition, the actress has also appealed to prevent her husband, Peter Hogg, from entering her Mumbai home and has sought custody of their three children – Winston, Viraj, and Arthur.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Hogg Married in 2011

Celina Jaitly and Peter Hogg tied the knot in a private ceremony in Austria in 2011. A year after their marriage, in March 2012, they became parents to twin sons. They had another set of twin sons in 2017, but the family suffered a profound tragedy when one of them passed away due to a congenital heart defect (Hypoplastic Heart Syndrome).

