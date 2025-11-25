Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband of Domestic Violence, Marriage Hits Snag After 14 Years

Celina Jaitly Files Case Against Husband: Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has once again come into the limelight. She has filed a serious domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Hogg. This news has created a stir on social media, with people questioning the actress. The actress has also been in the news for a while regarding her brother, retired Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been missing for 14 months.