Celina Jaitly Birthday Special: The Unconventional Debut of a Popular Actress

Celina Jaitly is known today for her unique debut. She never learned acting, nor did she give a screen test for any of her films. Celina started getting these opportunities from 2001.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

बिना एक्टिंग सीखे और स्क्रीन टेस्ट दिए, एक्ट्रेस फिर भी बनीं पॉपुलर, बॉलीवुड में ऐसे रखा था कदम

Celina Jaitly (Source: X @CelinaJaitly)

Celina Jaitly: Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly is currently very distressed over the custody of her brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been in custody in the UAE since last year, 2024. Regarding this matter, Celina also shared an emotional post on social media yesterday, which is going viral rapidly. It is noteworthy that Celina Jaitly, who debuted with the film 'Janasheen' in 2003, is now far from the Bollywood industry, but she always stays connected with her fans through social media. So, let's find out how she stepped into the world of films, when she neither learned acting nor gave any screen test.

This is how she entered Bollywood

Today, Celina Jaitly is celebrating her 43rd birthday. On this special occasion, let's learn some interesting facts related to her. In fact, Celina Jaitly comes from an army family background, and her father, Colonel V.K. Jaitly, and her mother, Meeta Jaitly, were both part of the Indian Army.

Not only this, her only brother is also serving in the Indian Army. When Celina was away from the film world, she also wanted to be a part of the army, but destiny had other plans, and today she is a part of the film industry. However, the ethos of a military family is still clearly visible in her. Especially, she always remains in the headlines on social media for her emotional posts related to her parents.

A turning point in the actress's life

In the year 2001, a turning point came in Celina Jaitly's life when she won the 'Femina Miss India' crown. After this, in the same year, she also secured the fourth runner-up position in the Miss Universe competition, which further increased her popularity. Due to this popularity, she easily got opportunities to work in films. In fact, Celina never took any acting training, nor was she ever interested in it.

She believes that acting is a talent that can never be taught; it comes from within. Before entering films, she dreamt of joining the army, but at that time, women were only allowed to join the army in the medical line. After this, she also took the exam to become a doctor and started studying MBBS, but she did not complete her studies.

Got her first film 'Janasheen'

Not only this, in the year 2003, she got her first film 'Janasheen', in which she appeared alongside actor Fardeen Khan, for which she never had to give a screen test. It is noteworthy that Celina Jaitly has delivered many flop and hit films in her career, such as 'Khel' (2003), 'No Entry' (2005), 'Aap Ki Khatir' (2006), 'Golmaal Returns' (2008), 'Thank You' (2011), and 'Will You Marry Me' (2012).

Celina Jaitly married Austrian entrepreneur and hotel businessman Peter Haag in 2011 and became the mother of two twin boys a year after her marriage. After this, she gradually started distancing herself from the film world. Even today, Celina's journey into Bollywood remains a unique example.

Celina Jaitly Birthday Special: The Unconventional Debut of a Popular Actress

