Celina Jaitly Birthday Special: The Unconventional Debut of a Popular Actress

Celina Jaitly: Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly is currently very distressed over the custody of her brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been in custody in the UAE since last year, 2024. Regarding this matter, Celina also shared an emotional post on social media yesterday, which is going viral rapidly. It is noteworthy that Celina Jaitly, who debuted with the film 'Janasheen' in 2003, is now far from the Bollywood industry, but she always stays connected with her fans through social media. So, let's find out how she stepped into the world of films, when she neither learned acting nor gave any screen test.