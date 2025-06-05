scriptChahal's Reaction to PBKS IPL Loss Goes Viral | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Chahal's Reaction to PBKS IPL Loss Goes Viral

Yuzvendra Chahal’s team, PBKS, lost the IPL 2025 final. Amidst the loss, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash. Their reaction is now going viral.

Jun 05, 2025 / 02:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Yuzvendra Chahal first reaction after Loss pbks IPL Final

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reaction After IPL Loss: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 3 June. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta’s team faced defeat. Yuzvendra Chahal is a member of Preity Zinta’s team, and a video of him after the team’s loss is now going viral. The video also features his rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash. Both reacted differently to the loss.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s First Reaction After IPL Loss

This was Yuzvendra Chahal’s first IPL after his divorce, and his team lost. While Dhanashree congratulated Virat Kohli on winning the match, a video of Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged from the airport. In the video, Chahal appears to be avoiding the paparazzi. RJ Mahvash is seen walking behind him. The paparazzi started taking pictures of Yuzvendra Chahal and calling out to him. Chahal gestured with his hand to refuse. During this, he seemed somewhat angry. This reaction was captured on camera.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash Spotted Together

RJ Mahvash is also seen in the video. She smiled at the camera and moved on. While many people liked RJ Mahvash’s reaction, several others trolled her for Yuzvendra Chahal’s loss. The court approved the divorce of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma on March 20. The couple decided to end their five-year marriage and move on.
Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma Divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal Often Seen With RJ Mahvash

Yuzvendra Chahal is now linked with RJ Mahvash. They are often seen together, whether on dinner dates or at the airport. This video of them together after the IPL 2025 loss is now going viral on social media.

