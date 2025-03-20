Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Divorce: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are in the headlines regarding their divorce. Fans were shocked by the sudden news that the couple had decided to end their five-year marriage. The reasons behind the breakdown of their seemingly loving relationship remain unclear. A family court is scheduled to pronounce its decision on their divorce today, March 20th. Reports suggest that Dhanashree will receive ₹4.75 crore as alimony. Meanwhile, a post by Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, is going viral. The post, which discusses greed and includes several photographs, has sparked considerable online discussion, particularly after Chahal himself quickly liked it.
RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post
Chahal and Dhanashree married in 2020 after dating for a considerable period. Amidst the divorce proceedings, RJ Mahvash shared a post stating, “Beyond lies, greed, and deceit…thank God, I still stand.” She also shared several of her own photographs. This cryptic post has led many to speculate that it is a veiled dig at Dhanashree, particularly given the substantial alimony she is reportedly receiving. Some users noted that Chahal liked Mahvash’s post within 10 seconds of its publication.
It is noteworthy that Yuzvendra Chahal has been seen with RJ Mahvash on several occasions amidst his divorce from Dhanashree. However, RJ Mahvash has denied these reports. Some users online claim that RJ Mahvash is the actual reason behind the divorce, alleging that Chahal cheated on his wife. Social media comments include: “Wow, Yuzvendra bhai liked the post in 10 seconds!”, “Such a quick move-on!”, “Chahal bhai will now do wonders in the IPL!”, and “Dhanashree, you are the best, no matter who comes into Chahal’s life.”