Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Chahal and Dhanashree married in 2020 after dating for a considerable period. Amidst the divorce proceedings, RJ Mahvash shared a post stating, “Beyond lies, greed, and deceit…thank God, I still stand.” She also shared several of her own photographs. This cryptic post has led many to speculate that it is a veiled dig at Dhanashree, particularly given the substantial alimony she is reportedly receiving. Some users noted that Chahal liked Mahvash’s post within 10 seconds of its publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash) It is noteworthy that Yuzvendra Chahal has been seen with RJ Mahvash on several occasions amidst his divorce from Dhanashree. However, RJ Mahvash has denied these reports. Some users online claim that RJ Mahvash is the actual reason behind the divorce, alleging that Chahal cheated on his wife. Social media comments include: "Wow, Yuzvendra bhai liked the post in 10 seconds!", "Such a quick move-on!", "Chahal bhai will now do wonders in the IPL!", and "Dhanashree, you are the best, no matter who comes into Chahal's life."