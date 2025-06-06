Housefull 5 X Review: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Sparks Cheers or Disappointment? First Day, First Show Verdict Out!

Housefull 5 Twitter Review (Housefull 5 X Review) Housefull 5 is a multi-starrer film featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranjit, Fardeen Khan, Saundarya Sharma, and Jacqueline, among other stars in pivotal roles. Reactions are pouring in on social media after the film’s release. One user wrote, “Morning show released on a single screen and it created a sensation.” Another wrote, “Housefull 5 is poised to create box office history. A spectacular start.” A third user commented, “It’s Housefull 5 day. Mass comeback loading.” Yet another praised Akshay Kumar’s comedic timing, stating, “Akshay Kumar’s comic timing is amazing; he made every scene spectacular with his expressions.”

#Housefull5Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

Tarun Mansukhani reinvents the franchise with a clever twist of murder mystery layered over tried-and-tested slapstick comedy. The film stays loyal to its genre — loud, chaotic, and unapologetically massy.@akshaykumar commands the screen with ease,… pic.twitter.com/S8SS7BiAYN — Vinay Prabhakar Yaduvanshi (@akkivinaya) June 5, 2025 Housefull 5 Movie Review⭐⭐⭐⭐: Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff… But I liked Johny Lever’s comedy in song. #Housefull5Review https://t.co/krNNl3jo3M— Lavi Umak (@iamlksumak) June 6, 2025 #Housefull5 is a hilarious joyride! #Akshay‘s comic timing is gold, stealing every scene with his expression. Entire cast delivers great performances, with crackling chemistry and lol moments. The ultimate songs are catchy and vibrant, perfectly matching the film’s high-octane vibe. pic.twitter.com/4MEfrt60HY— 𝐑 🕊️ዪ° (@AdrRishi) June 5, 2025 Excellent public reviews of #Housefull5 from first day first show ❤️#AkshayKumar #Housefull5Review pic.twitter.com/gJwOah5i0p— indian (@mrrahul10451245) June 6, 2025 #Housefull5 is all set to create history at box office. MASS RAMPAGE ON. Single screens are on fire. Multiplexes will join the party from evening.

Housefull 5 is a comedic entertainer directed by Tarun Mansukhani. A unique feature of the film is its dual climaxes, each featuring a different killer. This is the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise, following four previous blockbuster films. High expectations surround this latest release, with hopes for significant box office success.