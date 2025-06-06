scriptHousefull 5 X Review: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Sparks Cheers or Disappointment? First Day, First Show Verdict Out! | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bollywood

Housefull 5 X Review: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Sparks Cheers or Disappointment? First Day, First Show Verdict Out!

Housefull 5 X Review: Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Housefull 5’ has hit the box office. Before you go to see the film, be sure to read this public review…

MumbaiJun 06, 2025 / 11:30 am

Patrika Desk

Housefull 5 Review

Housefull 5 Review

Housefull 5 X Review: June is shaping up to be a blockbuster month in Bollywood. While Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life released on June 5th, Akshay Kumar’s new film, Housefull 5, hit theatres on Friday, June 6th. Early reactions from the first show of the day are already surfacing on social media platform X, with viewers sharing their opinions.

Housefull 5 Twitter Review (Housefull 5 X Review)

Housefull 5 is a multi-starrer film featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranjit, Fardeen Khan, Saundarya Sharma, and Jacqueline, among other stars in pivotal roles. Reactions are pouring in on social media after the film’s release. One user wrote, “Morning show released on a single screen and it created a sensation.” Another wrote, “Housefull 5 is poised to create box office history. A spectacular start.” A third user commented, “It’s Housefull 5 day. Mass comeback loading.” Yet another praised Akshay Kumar’s comedic timing, stating, “Akshay Kumar’s comic timing is amazing; he made every scene spectacular with his expressions.”
Housefull 5 is a comedic entertainer directed by Tarun Mansukhani. A unique feature of the film is its dual climaxes, each featuring a different killer. This is the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise, following four previous blockbuster films. High expectations surround this latest release, with hopes for significant box office success.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Housefull 5 X Review: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Sparks Cheers or Disappointment? First Day, First Show Verdict Out!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

National News

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

in 3 hours

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points for Third Consecutive Time

National News

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points for Third Consecutive Time

in 5 hours

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

World

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

in 3 hours

Delhi Court Lockup Murder: Two Prisoners Kill Undertrial

Crime

Delhi Court Lockup Murder: Two Prisoners Kill Undertrial

in 5 hours

Latest Bollywood

From Renunciation to Politics: What's Special About the Film 'Ajey' on CM Yogi? Release Date Announced

Bollywood

From Renunciation to Politics: What's Special About the Film 'Ajey' on CM Yogi? Release Date Announced

12 hours ago

Monalisa and Director Sanoj Mishra Announce Film at Temple, Viral Video

Entertainment

Monalisa and Director Sanoj Mishra Announce Film at Temple, Viral Video

13 hours ago

Filmmaker Vinod Chhabra Passes Away at 55

Entertainment

Filmmaker Vinod Chhabra Passes Away at 55

15 hours ago

Chahal's Reaction to PBKS IPL Loss Goes Viral

Entertainment

Chahal's Reaction to PBKS IPL Loss Goes Viral

16 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

Housefull 5 X Review: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Sparks Cheers or Disappointment? First Day, First Show Verdict Out!

बॉलीवुड

Housefull 5 X Review: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Sparks Cheers or Disappointment? First Day, First Show Verdict Out!

in 5 hours

‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

टॉलीवुड

‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

in 4 hours

From Renunciation to Politics: What's Special About the Film 'Ajey' on CM Yogi? Release Date Announced

बॉलीवुड

From Renunciation to Politics: What's Special About the Film 'Ajey' on CM Yogi? Release Date Announced

12 hours ago

Monalisa and Director Sanoj Mishra Announce Film at Temple, Viral Video

मनोरंजन

Monalisa and Director Sanoj Mishra Announce Film at Temple, Viral Video

13 hours ago

Filmmaker Vinod Chhabra Passes Away at 55

मनोरंजन

Filmmaker Vinod Chhabra Passes Away at 55

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.