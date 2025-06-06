Housefull 5 X Review: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Sparks Cheers or Disappointment? First Day, First Show Verdict Out!

Housefull 5 Twitter Review (Housefull 5 X Review) Housefull 5 is a multi-starrer film featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranjit, Fardeen Khan, Saundarya Sharma, and Jacqueline, among other stars in pivotal roles. Reactions are pouring in on social media after the film’s release. One user wrote, “Morning show released on a single screen and it created a sensation.” Another wrote, “Housefull 5 is poised to create box office history. A spectacular start.” A third user commented, “It’s Housefull 5 day. Mass comeback loading.” Yet another praised Akshay Kumar’s comedic timing, stating, “Akshay Kumar’s comic timing is amazing; he made every scene spectacular with his expressions.”
Housefull 5 is a comedic entertainer directed by Tarun Mansukhani. A unique feature of the film is its dual climaxes, each featuring a different killer. This is the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise, following four previous blockbuster films. High expectations surround this latest release, with hopes for significant box office success.