The Superstar of Bangladesh, created a sensation in Bollywood, became a famous actor while studying medicine, can you recognize him?

Chunky Pandey is called the Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh (Chunky Pandey Birthday) Chunky Pandey was born on September 26, 1962, in Mumbai. Chunky Pandey’s real name is not Chunky but Suyash Pandey. Suyash Pandey got the name Chunky from Bollywood, and later, he started considering himself as Chunky. It is worth mentioning that Chunky Pandey started his career with the film ‘Aag Hi Aag.’ Chunky Pandey has fans not only in India but also in Bangladesh. He is considered a superstar in Bangladesh. The actor has worked in several Bangladeshi films that entertained the audience. Not only this but Chunky Pandey is still considered the Shah Rukh Khan of the Bangladeshi film industry. He has played various characters, from comedy to negative roles, but most of the time, he was offered double hero films. Chunky has played many characters in his film career that have always won the hearts of his fans.

Chunky Pandey's parents were doctors Chunky Pandey studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. However, his parents were both doctors and his father, Sharad Pandey, was a renowned heart surgeon. His parents wanted him to become a doctor, but he had a different dream. He wanted to become an actor. Despite his parents' pressure, he took the medical exam but failed. After that, he decided to stay in Mumbai and pursue his dream of becoming a hero, but it didn't work out. Later, he made his mark in supporting roles and eventually became the king of hearts.