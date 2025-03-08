Court rejects Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment plea, relief for Nana Patekar

A Mumbai court dismissed her petition. Dutta had alleged that Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately during the filming of a song in the 2008 film ‘Horn OK Please’. She claimed that under the guise of teaching dance steps, Patekar touched her inappropriately during the shoot. Years later, Patekar has been granted relief in this matter.

Tanushree Dutta Distances Herself from Films (Tanushree Dutta #MeToo) Tanushree Dutta has acted in several Bollywood films. Her chemistry with Imran Hashmi in "Aashiq Banaya Aapne" was particularly well-received. She continued to work in films, but gradually her work opportunities decreased, leading her to distance herself from the industry. However, following her sexual harassment allegations, she has frequently remained in the headlines.