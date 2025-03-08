scriptCourt rejects Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment plea, relief for Nana Patekar | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Court rejects Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment plea, relief for Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment.

MumbaiMar 08, 2025 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Nana Patekar Metoo Case Rejected

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta had accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of misconduct, alleging sexual harassment on a film set. She filed a police complaint. The court has now ruled on the case, dismissing Dutta’s petition and granting Nana Patekar relief.
A Mumbai court dismissed her petition. Dutta had alleged that Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately during the filming of a song in the 2008 film ‘Horn OK Please’. She claimed that under the guise of teaching dance steps, Patekar touched her inappropriately during the shoot. Years later, Patekar has been granted relief in this matter.
Tanishree Dutta Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta Distances Herself from Films (Tanushree Dutta #MeToo)

Tanushree Dutta has acted in several Bollywood films. Her chemistry with Imran Hashmi in “Aashiq Banaya Aapne” was particularly well-received. She continued to work in films, but gradually her work opportunities decreased, leading her to distance herself from the industry. However, following her sexual harassment allegations, she has frequently remained in the headlines.

