'De De Pyaar De 2' and 'Haq' Pack Their Bags, Know How Much Business These Films Did

Box Office: Both 'De De Pyaar De 2' and 'Haq' have recently made a good mark at the box office. Now, it remains to be seen how successful '120 Bahadur' and 'Mastiii 4' are in attracting audiences...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

'दे दे प्यार दे 2' और 'हक' का बस्ता पैक, जानें कौन-सी फिल्मों ने किया कितने का कारोबार

Source: IMDb

Box Office: The box office is currently abuzz with a flurry of films, with several big releases vying for audience attention. While Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's romantic comedy 'De De Pyaar De 2' is making its mark, the legal battle of Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's film 'Haq' appears to be losing steam.

Two new major films were released last Friday. Despite the release of '120 Bahadur' and 'Mastiii 4', these films have managed to earn crores, showcasing their appeal. Let's find out how much each has grossed so far...

'120 Bahadur' and 'Mastiii 4' Arrive

In fact, 'De De Pyaar De 2', directed by Anshul Sharma, is facing stiff competition from two new releases. The release of '120 Bahadur' and 'Mastiii 4' has led to a reduction in the screen count for 'De De Pyaar De 2', causing a slight dip in its earnings. The film, however, managed to earn crores on its second Friday, clearly indicating that it has succeeded in entertaining fans with its comedy and storyline.

The film's budget is ₹135 crore, and in 8 days, it has only recovered about 40% of its total cost. Therefore, 'De De Pyaar De 2' still has a long way to go to become a major hit. On the other hand, the courtroom drama 'Haq', starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, seems to be closing its box office run. The film has failed to cross the ₹19 crore mark in 15 days, clearly indicating its failure. Audiences have not responded well to 'Haq', causing it to fall out of the race for box office success.

Attempting to Achieve Success

Furthermore, the newly released films '120 Bahadur' and 'Mastiii 4' are striving to register consistent success at the box office. It will only become clear in the coming weekend whether '120 Bahadur' and 'Mastiii 4' can recover their costs.

You can read about the box office collections of the films in the table below:






























FilmTotal CollectionRelease Date
Haq27.9 Cr7 November
De De Pyaar De 257.35 Cr14 November
120 Bahadur6.25 Cr21 November
Masti 45.50 Cr21 November

Updated on:

23 Nov 2025 12:25 pm

Published on:

23 Nov 2025 12:24 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'De De Pyaar De 2' and 'Haq' Pack Their Bags, Know How Much Business These Films Did

