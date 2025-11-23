'De De Pyaar De 2' and 'Haq' Pack Their Bags, Know How Much Business These Films Did

The film's budget is ₹135 crore, and in 8 days, it has only recovered about 40% of its total cost. Therefore, 'De De Pyaar De 2' still has a long way to go to become a major hit. On the other hand, the courtroom drama 'Haq', starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, seems to be closing its box office run. The film has failed to cross the ₹19 crore mark in 15 days, clearly indicating its failure. Audiences have not responded well to 'Haq', causing it to fall out of the race for box office success.